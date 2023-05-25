Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Danville authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 26-year-old.

The Danville Police Department reported Thursday afternoon that Danielle Jeffers was last seen by family on Tuesday.

"Based on information provided by her family, they are concerned about her welfare," police wrote in a brief news release. "Her direction of travel and clothing are both unknown."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.