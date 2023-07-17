An early Monday morning fire blamed on unattended cooking damaged a home in the Schoolfield area of Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the call at 29 Milton Ave. at about 4 a.m. to find fire showing from the one-story home.

Flames were discovered in the attic and "void spaces" of the house, according to a news release.

Fire officials said the occupant was at a neighbor's house when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

The home suffered moderate damage, mostly limited to the ceiling and attic areas.

The cause was found to be unattended cooking.

"The Danville Fire Department would like to remind it's residence to be mindful when cooking, to always attend food when it is in or on the stove," Danville Fire Department battalion chief William Smotherman wrote in the release.

—From staff reports