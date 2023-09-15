A fire at Loyal Baptist Church at Holbrook and Gay streets damaged the building Friday afternoon.

Arriving firefighters found the blaze in the ceiling above the sanctuary before it extended to the roofline, said firefighter Ryan Anderson.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. and was confined to the ceiling and an inaccessible attic, said Danville Fire Department Chief David Coffey. As a result, firefighters had to take extra time to make sure any smoldering material was extinguished.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about an hour.

The fire's cause was unknown and the incident was under investigation Friday.