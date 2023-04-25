A vacant home in Danville suffered extensive fire damage Monday evening, officials reported.
When crews arrived at 1328 Aspen St., they found the single-story home fully involved in flames.
"Crews made entry and searched the structure and determined that the house was vacant," F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department, wrote in a news release. "Crews also began to extinguish the fire that had extended throughout the structure."
The structure suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.