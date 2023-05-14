Four people were displaced in a Saturday blaze blamed on unattended cooking, the Danville Fire Department reports.

Crews responded to a call at 145 London Bridge Drive at about 11:20 a.m. to find smoke coming from the roof line of the home, Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief F.D. Fowler reported in a news release.

Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived.

"Crews made entry to the structure and encountered a grease fire that had extended into the attic," Fowler wrote in the release. "The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported."

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but the home suffered smoke damage throughout.

The American Red Cross is helping the four people displaced with temporary housing.

Three engines, one ladder truck, a safety officer and one chief officer responded, according to the release.

Officials ruled the cause as unattended cooking.