The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office released new photos Friday of a 44-year-old man missing since early April.

Bobby Palmer was last seen at his Climax Road home in the early morning of April 5.

Palmer is still listed as missing, Capt. Gerald Ford, of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, said Friday.

Authorities have not received any new information on his whereabouts, Ford said. However, there's no indication of foul play.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Palmer may call 434-432-7931 or Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

Photos: Bobby Palmer still missing