The Danville Police Department is advising drivers traveling in the area of the Mount Cross Road and Piedmont Drive intersection to use caution due to traffic light issues.

Traffic is being permitted to go straight on Piedmont Drive and Mount Cross Road. No left turns are being permitted on Mount Cross Road, and there's no thru traffic being permitted on Mount Cross Road, according to a news release from the department.

The traffic pattern is subject to change.

Danville public works is working on the issue.

The department recommends drivers to avoid the area if at all possible.

Time of repair has not yet been determined.