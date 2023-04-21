A roll-off truck hit the underside of the Farrar Street bridge along Riverside Drive on Friday afternoon, officials report.

It caused the closure of the right eastbound lane, Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said in a news release.

"The lane closure on Riverside Drive begins at Locust Lane and continues a short distance beyond the bridge," he said. "Also, the bridge itself is closed to Farrar Street traffic until a structural inspection of the bridge can be completed."

The city is asking drivers to be alert to the traffic pattern, slow down and allow more time to get to their destination.