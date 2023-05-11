Two people were airlifted from the scene of a "serious" crash Thursday evening in Gretna, authorities report.

It was shortly after 6 p.m when the Virginia State Police responded to the two-vehicle collision on U.S. 29.

"A 18-year-old male was driving south in a Nissan, when he ran off the left side of the roadway, crossing the median and struck a vehicle traveling north," Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, wrote in an email.

The 18-year-old — along with a 53-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle — were airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

State police did not detail the condition of the patients or the severity of the injuries.

Garletts noted that as of 8:30 p.m., all lanes of U.S. 29 were back open.

"More information will follow when it is received," Garletts said.