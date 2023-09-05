Two people died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police report.

It happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Va. 988, about a month south of U.S. 29

A 2016 Harley-Davidson Trike was traveling south when it came into a curve and ran off the right side of the road, according to a news release from the state police. The cycle struck the guardrail and several trees.

The motorcycle's operator, Ryan M. Hardy, 38, of Altavista, and a 16-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

Both were wearing helmets, state police said.

The crash is still under investigation.