Danville fire authorities blamed an electrical issue in a light fixture for the Friday afternoon blaze that damaged a historic church.

It was shortly before 3:45 p.m. when crews were summoned to Loyal Baptist Church on Holbrook Street in Danville.

The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the roof of the expansive brick church.

“The fire began from a sconce light on the second floor balcony and entered the attic,” Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief William Smotherman wrote in a Friday evening news release. “The fire grew very quickly and burned through thick timbers in a very short amount of time.”

Crews made their way into the sanctuary and used the stairs to discover “fire pushing from the attic, through the ceiling and into the sanctuary,” Smotherman said.

Since the bulk of the flames were located within the attic, it was a difficult task for firefighters to reach what’s called the “seat” of the fire.

“Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and save the church,” Smotherman said. That meant setting up two aerial fire vehicles to open the roof, allowing for “vertical ventilation of trapped smoke and heat.”

Although the church was saved, the blaze caused considerable damage.

Photos from the church’s Facebook page show a large, collapsed ceiling exposing charred beams with what appears to be insulation dangling.

Burned pieces of the ceiling are spread throughout the seating balcony area with water covering the floor. Other parts of the church also suffered water damage.

The church plans to have an 11:30 a.m. High Street Baptist Church in Danville. Originally it was going to be a parking lot service, but the forecast for rain promoted the change.

The historic structure was part of the 2015 Danville Historical Society’s Holiday Tour, a yearly endeavor to spotlight significant structures and architecture in the Danville area.

A Virginia historic highway marker downtown traces the origins of the congregation as being “organized between 1865 and 1866 on Old Hospital-Dance Hill by former slaves,” the Danville Register & Bee reported in 2015. This marker recognizes the spot on Loyal Street, just behind the city’s present Patton Street courthouse, where these emancipated slaves built their first church in 1870.

Worship continued at this site until 1924 when the congregation built its present edifice on Holbrook Street, according to previous newspaper reporting. The name then was changed simply to Loyal Baptist Church. Their landmark Tudor Gothic form rises from the ridge of Holbrook Street, giving the church a physical presence from many parts of Danville.

The fire marshal ruled the cause as faulty electrical wiring.

A total of 21 crew members from the fire department responded to the blaze that took three hours to put out.

“A special thanks to the Danville Police Department for traffic and scene control; the Danville Life Saving Crew for providing on scene medical monitoring and drone coverage; and the Danville Utility Department for controlling the utilities of the church,” Smotherman wrote in the release.