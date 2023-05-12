4:40 p.m. update: Danville police report that Timothy Lee Mills has been found and is safe.

"The department wishes to thank everyone involved for their assistance with this search," officials said in a statement.

Original post: The Danville Police Department is searching for a missing 40-year-old man.

Authorities reported that Timothy Lee Mills was last seen on Rambler Drive at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a pink and orange hooded sweatshirt and pants, according to a news release.

Mills is 6-feet tall and weights 200 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.