UPDATE: Jerry Hagerman has been located and is safe, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said.

ORIGINAL POST: Authorities with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Sheriff Mike Taylor reported late Friday night that personnel were actively looking for Jerry Hagerman, who was last seen driving his Kubota lawn tractor around 6:30 p.m. Friday at his home on Cedar Road in Gretna.

"His direction of travel is unknown," Taylor said.

Hagerman is a former member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

"If you saw Mr. Hagerman earlier this evening or have information of his whereabouts, we ask that you please contact the 911 Communications Center in Chatham at 434-432-7931 or you may call 911," Taylor said.