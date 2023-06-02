UPDATE: Danny Ray Cox, 65, has been found safe by the Danville Police Department. "The department wishes to thank the community for the many tips and help in this search," police wrote in a late Friday night news release."

ORIGINAL POST: Danville authorities are looking for a 65-year-old man last seen on May 24.

The Danville Police Department is searching for Danny Ray Cox, who was officially reported missing Tuesday. Family members last saw Cox on May 12.

“Cox was discharged from a local hospital on May 24, but his whereabouts after leaving the hospital are unknown,” police wrote in a Friday morning news release.

He was last known to live on Baltimore Avenue, authorities reported. Cox is described as a 5-foot-11 and weighs about around 150 pounds.

“The police department has received tips for Cox’s whereabouts, but have been unsuccessful in locating him,” police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.