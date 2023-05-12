A Hurt Volunteer Fire Department engine was damaged in a crash Wednesday evening, authorities report.

At about 6:15 p.m., crews responded to a vehicle collision involving a bear on U.S. 29.

While on that wreck scene, an engine — identified as 312 — was hit in the back by another vehicle shortly before 7 p.m.

That crash caused the shutdown of the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 in the northern part of Pittsylvania County.

"The occupants of the vehicle that struck Engine 312 had minor injuries and were treated and released on scene," Hurt fire officials wrote in a news release. "Thankfully, there were no fire-related injuries."

While awaiting repairs for the damaged engine, Gretna Fire and Rescue donated an apparatus — Engine 223 — for the Hurt Fire Volunteer Department to use.

It wasn't immediacy clear if any charges will be filed in the crash.

Known as the "move over" law in Virginia, anytime a driver approaches a "stationary vehicle that is displaying a flashing, blinking or alternating blue, red or amber light or lights" they must try to move over into another lane or "proceed with due caution and maintain a safe speed for highway conditions," according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.