Summer officially arrives today, at least according to the calendar.

However, anyone venturing — or even looking — outside will be hard pressed to actually feel the seasonal switch.

Although Danville has yet to set any cold temperature records for the month, the unseasonably cooler weather is difficult to miss, especially when it comes to local air conditioners catching a break so far.

In turn, that means lower electric bills, another positive aside from not sweating as much.

“Our normal temperature is about 86 degrees in Danville,” Staci Hanes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, told the Register & Bee this week.

Today’s high? It may reach 70.

And don’t look for any heat waves in the next week or so.

“It’s looking like overall it may be cooler than average,” Hanes said of the next 10 days.

Beyond being cooler this week, it’s going to be wet also.

“We have an upper low overhead and it’s going to be sitting there for several days,” Hanes explained. Adding to that is an onshore flow that will result in day after day of rain.

“You should get several rounds ... and I would think through Thursday you should get 2 or 3 or 4 more inches,” she said.

That much rain has the National Weather Service worried about potential flooding, where a flood watch was already posted for the mountainous areas that saw heavy rain Monday.

Danville is about average year-to-date when it comes to rainfall, but this week will “be adding quite a lot” to the total, Hanes said.

Looking into July, Hanes said computer models indicate things may be looking “a little above normal,” as far as temperatures are concerned. Evens so, it’s still possible to have a summer that isn’t quite a swelter.

“We’ll just have to see how it comes out in the end,” she said, noting July and August often produce the hottest days of the year.

Hanes also verified the damage from Friday’s storm in Danville was caused by “all straight line winds.” The quick — but extreme — storm sent trees crashing into cars and homes and sliced power to more than 6,000 Danville Utilities customers.

Despite the damage appearing like something that may be from a tornado, the weather service is confident no twister touched down.

Instead, it was just “pretty strong” winds that swirled through during a thunderstorm.