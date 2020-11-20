Across three facilities in Danville and Chatham, COVID-19 outbreaks infect residents, workers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It's not clear how many residents of the centers have contracted COVID-19 since, as a general rule, the health department does not provide a breakdown of that data.

On Friday, 34 new virus cases were added to the toll in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. The local district has recorded 3,057 COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths during the past eight months of the pandemic. On average, the city and county combined see about two dozen new cases added each day.

Cases rise in Virginia

The commonwealth recorded its second-highest daily caseload on Friday, with 2,544 new cases added. Only Monday's figure of 2,677 was higher, but that's when health department officials said the increase was because of catching up after system maintenance caused weekend delays in entering information.

Although cases have accelerated this month in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam noted this week the increase isn't as drastic as other states. Still, the fear remains that Thanksgiving gatherings will cause to further spread the highly contagious virus.

“Let’s not make this winter any worse than it has to be," Northam, the nation’s only governor who is also a doctor, said at a news Wednesday conference.