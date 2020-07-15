Administrator: Eight patients, two employees at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center test positive for virus

He said he wasn't surprised by the recent outbreak at Riverside.

"These good people typically are older, or they have some form of infirmity or comorbidity, a health issue," Spillmann said. "They have their own space and they don't get out of their space very often. It stands to reason [that there would be more cases] when there is someone who has less ability to fight another health challenge, let alone a health challenge such as this."

Wiley said the facility had recently completed a point prevalence survey testing for all patients and staff on June 29. They conducted 332 tests and all of them came back negative, Wiley said.

But since the date of that testing, two employees developed symptoms, were re-tested and the results came back positive on Friday, he said.

Facility officials notified the health department, all patients, their families and their representatives and have kept in touch with them as the situation has evolved, Wiley said.

"These employees are self-quarantining at home and will not return to work until cleared by the Danville Health Department to do so," Wiley said.