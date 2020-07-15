Administrator: Eight patients, two employees at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center test positive for virus

Eight patients and two employees at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville have tested positive for the coronavirus. It's the second outbreak at a health care facility in the city this year.
Five of the patients are being treated at the center and three are in the hospital, Riverside Health & Rehab Center administrator Adam Wiley said via email Wednesday afternoon.
"The threat this invisible virus poses cannot be overstated," Wiley said in an email to the Register & Bee. "It is important to remember, however, that, as difficult as this disease is to treat in some cases, the vast majority of individuals who test positive for the virus ultimately recover."
The outbreak at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center was reported on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health's database by the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force, where it was first listed Wednesday morning.
The facility offers rehabilitation and skilled nursing care, according to its Facebook page. Programs are offered for "cardiac patients, orthopedic patients, as well as patients with more of a long-term stay," the center's website states.
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said he wasn't familiar with the status of the outbreak and could not provide or comment on details.
He said he wasn't surprised by the recent outbreak at Riverside.
"These good people typically are older, or they have some form of infirmity or comorbidity, a health issue," Spillmann said. "They have their own space and they don't get out of their space very often. It stands to reason [that there would be more cases] when there is someone who has less ability to fight another health challenge, let alone a health challenge such as this."
Wiley said the facility had recently completed a point prevalence survey testing for all patients and staff on June 29. They conducted 332 tests and all of them came back negative, Wiley said.
But since the date of that testing, two employees developed symptoms, were re-tested and the results came back positive on Friday, he said.
Facility officials notified the health department, all patients, their families and their representatives and have kept in touch with them as the situation has evolved, Wiley said.
"These employees are self-quarantining at home and will not return to work until cleared by the Danville Health Department to do so," Wiley said.
After the positive results, the center's clinical team developed a list of patients and staff who may have been in contact with those employees. The facility also worked closely with the health department to quarantine and test patients or staff with suspected symptoms or exposure, Wiley said.
"As a large, 180-bed building with 196 employees, our center has faced a significant challenge to combat this invisible intruder that is known to spread asymptomatically," Wiley said. "Prior to any suspected cases in our community, we aggressively implemented preventative measures to limit patient and employee exposure."
The measures follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Virginia Department of Health. Wiley said they include:
- Increased education on COVID-19 symptoms, infection controls, social distancing and proper hand washing;
- Travel history screening for all employees;
- Employee temperature and symptom scanning prior to each shift;
- Visitation restriction;
- Coordination of all deliveries to one entrance, facilitated by staff members;
- Discontinuation of communal dining, congregate therapy and group activities;
- At a minimum of every eight hours they are monitoring patient temperatures and symptoms including respiratory status; and
- They have consolidated the physical location of patients who have tested positive to maintain the greatest degree of separation possible from the rest of our facility.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 22 new cases of the illness in Wednesday morning's data report compared to Tuesday's figures. Three of those cases are classified as probable, meaning someone is displaying the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who's tested positive.
In all, there are eight outbreaks in the local health district. Six are in congregate settings which can include homes or businesses and two are in long-term care facilities. The other long-term care facility outbreak was reported in April at Brookdale Danville Piedmont. While the database does not list how many cases or deaths are associated with it, it does classify it as pending closure, meaning the outbreak is no longer active.
Spillmann pointed out that the relatively low numbers of cases in long-term care facilities illustrate that they are acting aggressively for their residents and being responsive to the threat of COVID.
Spillmann told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday there are close to 350 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
"There are more cases coming," he said.
Ten new cases associated with outbreaks were reported Wednesday, and one was a new case among a health care worker in the local district. There are 34 cases linked to the eight outbreaks in the district, data shows. A total of 18 cases are reported in health care workers in Danville and Pittsylvania County, up from 17 Tuesday.
In Virginia, there were 73,527 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wednesday's data update. That's an increase of 1,084 from Tuesday's report. Those figures also include probable cases. There are 1,992 deaths in the state. Four of those deaths occured in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987. Staff writer Caleb Ayers contributed to this story.
