AeroFarms to break ground soon in Dan River Region; job numbers likely to grow with project

Construction of the AeroFarms facility could begin within the next two months.
AeroFarms announced in December 2019 it would bring 92 jobs to the region and invest tens of millions of dollars over three years.
The Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution for a short-term, 90-day ground lease with RealtyLink Investments LLC so the company can begin preparation of a 13-acre pad site and construction of the AeroFarms facility.
The lease agreement applies to a larger 23-acre site that contains the 13-acre pad site.
RealtyLink, based in South Carolina, has a purchase and sale agreement on the land from RIFA and will lease a 150,000-square-foot building to Aerofarms, which plans to build the largest indoor growing facility to date in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by Danville and Pittsylvania County via RIFA.
AeroFarms, based in Newark, New Jersey, specializes in chemical-free vertical farming and announced in December 2019 that it plans to bring 92 jobs and invest about $55 million in the Dan River Region.
Vertical growing uses LED lighting and aeroponic mist on leafy greens in stacks that can reach as high as 40 feet. It mists the greens’ roots with nutrients, water and oxygen, using 95% less water than field farming and 40% less than hydroponics, according to the company’s website.
"Aerofarms is looking to break ground within the next 45-60 days," Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe told the Danville Register & Bee before the RIFA board's meeting Monday.
RealtyLink is the developer for the Aerofarms project, which is expected to begin operations at Cane Creek the first quarter of 2022, Rowe said.
The project may bring more than the 92 jobs initially announced, he said.
"Those numbers for the jobs have likely increased," Rowe said before the RIFA meeting.
RealtyLink and RIFA have a purchase and sale agreement on two parcels totaling about 43 acres - one of which includes the 23-acre site - with a date to close the end of July 2021.
RealtyLink is a development firm based in Greenville, South Carolina, that constructs speculative buildings for industrial, commercial and residential purposes, and provides financing.