AeroFarms to break ground soon in Dan River Region; job numbers likely to grow with project

Construction of the AeroFarms facility could begin within the next two months.

AeroFarms announced in December 2019 it would bring 92 jobs to the region and invest tens of millions of dollars over three years.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution for a short-term, 90-day ground lease with RealtyLink Investments LLC so the company can begin preparation of a 13-acre pad site and construction of the AeroFarms facility.

The lease agreement applies to a larger 23-acre site that contains the 13-acre pad site.

RealtyLink, based in South Carolina, has a purchase and sale agreement on the land from RIFA and will lease a 150,000-square-foot building to Aerofarms, which plans to build the largest indoor growing facility to date in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by Danville and Pittsylvania County via RIFA.

AeroFarms, based in Newark, New Jersey, specializes in chemical-free vertical farming and announced in December 2019 that it plans to bring 92 jobs and invest about $55 million in the Dan River Region.