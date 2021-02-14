After 28 years with Pittsylvania County Library bookmobile, Myrna Herndon starts a new chapter

Myrna Herndon has hit the road for the last time with the Pittsylvania County Library bookmobile.
Herndon retired this month after 28 years of traveling the main roads and back roads of Pittsylvania County to bring the joy of reading to county residents.
“We cover the whole county to the county lines,” Herndon said. “We have 3,500 volumes from newborn up with our own collection of books and own budget.”
Herndon knows her readers so well that she is able to choose books for them and have them ready when the bookmobile pulls up. That came especially in handy during the curbside pickup days of the pandemic after the bookmobile was closed from March to June.
“I know what everyone likes, and I would pick out the books and have them ready in a bag,” she said, estimating she picks out books for about 25% of her patrons.
Herndon stayed home with her two children, Neal and Jessica, until Jessica went to school, and then she substitute taught for five years.
“Then I saw an ad for a job on the bookmobile and wanted a little jingle of my own in my pocket,” she recalled.
Backing up the bookmobile under a shelter was the scariest part of the interview for her, but then her daughter got a phone call to tell her mom to be there for the job the next Tuesday and bring her lunch.
After working part-time as a driver and backup librarian for nine years, Herndon became the outreach coordinator.
Only two people work on the bookmobile, Herndon and the driver, Kathi Toluba, who Herndon calls a “great fit” with her.
“The biggest opposition in the job is the generator and keeping it going,” she said.
The generator powers the air conditioning, lights and heat. The bookmobile has a microwave and refrigerator but no bathroom, so they make one stop a day someplace in the county.
Herndon laughs that she knows where the cleanest bathrooms are in the county.
She worked four 10-hour days with three of those out and around the county. She said pre-COVID-19 she provided books to about 300 people a month.
The schedule of stops is a four-week rotation with a 1,500 to 2,000 circulation of books during that period.
Deciding to retire
She and her husband, Buddy, have known each other since he was 12 and she was 11. His retirement three years ago started her thinking about retirement too.
“Buddy drove a truck for almost 30 years and then started a fencing company in 2005. It did so well that our son took over a little later,” she said. “Then Buddy retired, although he still helps Neal with the tractor work.”
She said she began to think it wasn’t fair that she still had to get up and go to work each day when he wasn’t. Then she realized she could get Medicare and Virginia retirement at age 65, so she embraced retirement for herself.
“We couldn’t do the usual retirement dinner because of COVID, but we did a farewell tour and went to all the branches and had cupcakes at each stop,” she said. “Then everyone had pitched in and gave me an Apple gift card because I had been using the work computer.
“I worked with some wonderful people. I feel unworthy of what they did.”
Background
The Pittsylvania County Library began operating a bookmobile soon after the library was established in 1939, according to Lisa Tuite, director of the county library.
Tuite listed Herndon’s many responsibilities: around 60 stops in the county every month, vehicle maintenance, keeping the library stocked, modifying the summer and winter reading programs and participating in county events, such as the annual Touch-A-Truck and town Christmas parades.
“Myrna knows each of her patrons well, and has watched many of them grow up and bring their own children to the bookmobile. She is able to provide very personal service for some of her patrons, pulling books for them and sometimes delivering them to their door if they are ill or disabled,” said Tuite. “It takes a special personality to do this work well, and Myrna has it —a combination of drive and efficiency to keep to her schedule and overcome weather and vehicular crises, even in isolated areas where she is out of communication with the library, combined with an outgoing and caring personality that always puts patrons first.”
Now what?
Herndon is excited about retirement and jumping into a few projects.
“I am going to do what I want to do,” she said. “I have never been a big traveler, but I love working in the yard, and I’m ready to do a project like painting. We love doing house projects like putting a cover on the deck.”
She and Buddy are always together, she said, and now, after raising kids and working, it’s come “full circle back to us.”
Her children and six grandchildren are close by, though, and she sees them a lot and helps with child care. Their son lives eight miles one way from the house and their daughter eight miles the other.
She is confident she will have plenty to do.
Even when the yard work is finished, a 1,000-piece puzzle and a large cross-stitch project she started years ago await her in the living room.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.