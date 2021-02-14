After 28 years with Pittsylvania County Library bookmobile, Myrna Herndon starts a new chapter

She said she began to think it wasn’t fair that she still had to get up and go to work each day when he wasn’t. Then she realized she could get Medicare and Virginia retirement at age 65, so she embraced retirement for herself.

“We couldn’t do the usual retirement dinner because of COVID, but we did a farewell tour and went to all the branches and had cupcakes at each stop,” she said. “Then everyone had pitched in and gave me an Apple gift card because I had been using the work computer.

“I worked with some wonderful people. I feel unworthy of what they did.”

Background

The Pittsylvania County Library began operating a bookmobile soon after the library was established in 1939, according to Lisa Tuite, director of the county library.

Tuite listed Herndon’s many responsibilities: around 60 stops in the county every month, vehicle maintenance, keeping the library stocked, modifying the summer and winter reading programs and participating in county events, such as the annual Touch-A-Truck and town Christmas parades.