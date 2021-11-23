After 3 cardiac arrests and double transplant, Danville's 'Miracle Man' planning Thanksgiving Day full of gratitude to God

“I began to walk initially because I had asked my nephrologist what I could do to help myself. He gave me some recommendations, and then I asked if it would be all right if I started to walk with a friend of mine who walked regularly,” Lee said. “He said that it would be beneficial to my overall health and encouraged me to do as much as I could. He was surprised and pleased, and so was I, that I was able to work my way up to walking between three to five miles a day five or six days a week before my transplant.”

Recuperating in a Richmond hotel after his transplants, he continued until he could walk a mile. Then his liver doctor challenged him to get up to 5 miles.

“I now walk between 5 to 7 miles a day four to six days a week. The doctors believe that I benefited greatly from my pre- and post-transplant preparations. They believe it not only prepared me to be a good candidate for a double transplant, but also had assisted in my recovery,” he said.

During one of his initial assessments, a staff member asked if she was reading his chart correctly and if he was really walking 3 to 5 miles a day and he said yes.