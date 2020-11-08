After $9 million upgrades, Danville Science Center to reopen Saturday

When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the doors of the Danville Science Center in March, it was a mixed blessing of sorts.

After all, the 25-year-old organization was in the midst of a $9 million renovation.

With the project wrapped up — and new procedures in place amid COVID-19 — the facility dedicated to exploring the world in unexpected ways will reopen to the public on Saturday.

“So much has changed this year, but what hasn’t changed is the importance of science in our lives,” Adam Goebel, executive director of the Danville Science Center, said in a news release. “The timing of our reopening couldn’t be more perfect."

In an average year, the Danville Science Center welcomes about 50,000 guests at its location in the Danville Passenger Rail Station that was established in 1995.

New exhibits

Among the new exhibits debuting to the public Saturday is one simply called "Water." At 5,000 square feet, it's the largest gallery at the museum, which happens to sit a few blocks from the Dan River. It promises to immerse visitors with interactive stations, like a rain maze for people to walk through and a wall made up of about 2,400 water bottles as a visual for water usage in everyday lives.