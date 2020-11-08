After $9 million upgrades, Danville Science Center to reopen Saturday

When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the doors of the Danville Science Center in March, it was a mixed blessing of sorts.
After all, the 25-year-old organization was in the midst of a $9 million renovation.
With the project wrapped up — and new procedures in place amid COVID-19 — the facility dedicated to exploring the world in unexpected ways will reopen to the public on Saturday.
“So much has changed this year, but what hasn’t changed is the importance of science in our lives,” Adam Goebel, executive director of the Danville Science Center, said in a news release. “The timing of our reopening couldn’t be more perfect."
In an average year, the Danville Science Center welcomes about 50,000 guests at its location in the Danville Passenger Rail Station that was established in 1995.
New exhibits
Among the new exhibits debuting to the public Saturday is one simply called "Water." At 5,000 square feet, it's the largest gallery at the museum, which happens to sit a few blocks from the Dan River. It promises to immerse visitors with interactive stations, like a rain maze for people to walk through and a wall made up of about 2,400 water bottles as a visual for water usage in everyday lives.
“STEM literacy is a fundamental competency in today’s world,” Goebel said. “We’re giving people another tool in their toolbox to help understand and navigate today’s challenges.
Another exhibit on physical interaction, "Go!" teaches the "intersection between the physics of machines and the biology of the human body," according to the news release. For this project, stations engage guests in challenges, like racing animals on a sprint track, shooting free throws at a basketball hoop with arc-sensing technology or experiencing a human-powered hamster wheel.
Over at the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust Creativity Lab, daily challenges offer guests what the museum calls "hands-on access to craft and design tools." The space is designed as an entry point for science, technology, engineering and technology — commonly known as STEM — to allow visitors to solve problems.
"I am thrilled for both the Danville Science Center and the City of Danville that we have met this milestone," Delegate Danny Marshall said.
The new experiences are in addition to other offerings, like the "Crescent Crossing," a train-themed space that opened in 2019.
The center's Digital Dome Theater is still around for a giant-screen feature or planetarium show. Also, a traveling exhibition called Sportsology has been extended through Dec. 1. This bilingual exhibit explores the science behind sports.
When that closes, another traveling show called “Young Architects” will open Dec. 12.
The investment
Marshall was one of the representatives who sponsored budget amendments to obtain the $5.25 million in state funding for the upgrades. That combined with $3 million from Danville Regional Foundation, $500,000 from the J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust, $250,000 from the Hughes Memorial Foundation and $75,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Danville powered the science center to refresh its offerings, part of a second phase of a master plan for the facility.
"The investment in the Danville Science Center is an investment in STEM literacy for our community, which is critical to helping our next generation prepare for the 20th century workforce," Marshall said.
Part of the refreshment involved a new look including a rebranded logo.
“With the completion of all the new permanent experiences, the Science Center is poised to have a lasting impact on the education, economic and community health of the Dan River Region,” state Sen. Bill Stanley said in the release. “I am proud to have supported such a powerful regional cultural project that can enrich the Danville community and inspire Virginia’s future STEM leaders.”
Changes for COVID-19
The center has made many adjustments to reopen amid a spiraling coronavirus pandemic. In addition to increased cleaning, staff members will enforce social distancing, all visitors over the age of 5 must wear a mask and hand sanitizer will be readily available.
New hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission costs $9 and is discounted $1 for ages 4 to 12 and anyone over 60.
For more information about the Danville Science Center, visit dsc.smv.org or call 434-791-5160.
