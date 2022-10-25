After a feisty exchange and calls for unity, open seat on Pittsylvania County board officially in hands of judge

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening officially turned the process to pick a replacement board member over to the court system following yet another feisty exchange that ultimately ended in a call for unity.

The special called meeting was scheduled to hear from applicants — in closed session — seeking to fill the open Banister District seat left vacant by the resignation of Vice Chair Jessie Barksdale in September. Until a special election set for November 2023, the board is tasked with filling the seat or handing the decision over to a circuit court judge.

Ron Scearce, representing the Westover district, made a motion to amend the agenda with particular points. First, he wanted to ban recording devices — including cellphones — from the closed session. Scearce also sought to allow applicants up to 10 minutes to give comments to the board — one by one — with no questions allowed from supervisors.

Scearce was looking to follow a similar procedure the county school board used to select a replacement board member.

Bob Warren, representing the Chatham-Blairs District, seconded the motion before discussion begin.

“May I ask why the change on the phone,” queried Tim Chesher, a supervisor for the Dan River District.

Scearce then referenced an episode where he said a photo was taken by a supervisor in closed session.

“It’s just all of a sudden we are worried about leaks, that’s what bothers me,” Chesher explained.

At first, Chair Vic Ingram balked at the idea of not being able to ask questions to those seeking the Banister District seat.

“I don’t want any gotcha questions,” Scearce said bluntly.

By this point, Chester agreed saying he believed it should be a fair process.

Scearce said they should have had a list of questions established before the meeting to ask each applicant.

“Just like a job interview, I have to ask by law the same questions to all,” Chester said.

Ingram then agreed to the stipulations.

“I’m going to support that because these people were kind enough to show up today, contrary to what happened a few weeks ago with you three not showing up," he said, referencing a previous meeting where Warren, Scearce and Tim Dudley were absent.

“I’d like to be clear on an item, because you’ve thrown that out several times," Warren stated.

“And I’ll keep throwing it out, Bob,” Ingram responded.

It was at this point that Warren launched into a tirade of sorts.

That’s when Warren called a point of order saying he had the floor and a quick back-and-forth between the pair transpired.

“Better be prepared,” Ingram cautioned.

“I am very prepared,” Warren asserted.

“No you’re not,” Ingram said.

“Don’t threaten me again,” Warren returned.

Warren explained his position on why he was against a hearing of the citizens at another special called meeting Oct. 12. That meeting officially never got off the ground since supervisors were unable to even agree on an agenda.

“They only came out when there were attempts to stir up controversy about this by someone,” Warren asserted.

He also pointed out that only about 30 residents showed up to talk Oct. 12.

“However, they are not speaking for the full 9,000” referring to the number of people who live in the Banister District, also agreeing there is a "good pool of candidates" for the seat.

“This thing should have never been a show," Warren said, gearing up to dive into what happened at a reorganizational meeting earlier in the year. "We’ve had too many shows."

Jan. 4 is when it started, he said.

That was referencing the first meeting of the new board this year. After Ingram was elected chair, the first order of business was to fire David Smitherman, the county administrator.

“You don’t try to publicly humiliate people,” Warren said, referring to Smitherman.

Acknowledging that the majority rules — the decision to oust Smitherman was a 4-3 vote — he said "to publicly intimidate and humiliate someone is wrong, I don’t care who does it.”

Warren then made reference the appointment of Clarence Monday to step in as interim administrator, also announced by Ingram at the Jan. 4 meeting.

“We’ve could have saved $200,000 a year, making at that point Mr. [Richard] Hicks” as interim.

“All I’m saying to this entire board tonight is let’s stop this stuff and let's move forward for the betterment of the entire county," Warren asserted. "I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus.”

Chesher, normally admittedly quiet at meetings, spoke out next.

“Well I’m glad that finally come out," he said, looking directly at Warren. "That’s been held over for nine months, ten months.”

He suggested it should have been aired long ago.

“I’ll be bluntly honest," Chesher said, noting he's still new to the whole board process. "I dread coming here.”

Again, facing Warren and responding to his emotional plea, he said: “This has got to stop. If you mean that, then today’s a brand new day. What happened yesterday is done.”

Chesher also said the days of being quiet and not speaking up are gone.

“There are times I probably should say something, but sometimes peace is a better thing,” he said. “I’m very disappointed.”

Calling it a "new day," he echoed Warren's call for unity among members.

“I’m tired and I’m not going to deal with it anymore, and my constituents are not going to deal with it anymore.”

Ingram then took the floor and said he "totally agree with everything" Chesher said.

“Bob there are a lot of points that you made in this very short period of time and I’m going to take his advice and I’m not going to address them," Ingram said. "You and I can talk about them privately."

Then — by unanimous vote — the board approved the agenda and proceeded into closed session. Darrell Dalton, representing the Callands-Gretna District, and Dudley of the Staunton River District also attended Tuesday's session but didn't speak out.

More than an hour later, supervisors emerged to the open portion of the meeting and certified the closed session.

It was at that point — again, by unanimous vote — the board instructed the Interim County Administrator Vaden Hunt, also the county's attorney, to notify the circuit court to make the decision on the Banister District appointment. The deadline to make a decision is Thursday, otherwise the process automatically falls to the court.

The current applicants are Charles Miller Jr., Kathy Ramsey, Kell Stone, Robert Tucker Jr., Sherri Garner and Sonya Miranda.

With no other discussion, Ingram adjourned the meeting.