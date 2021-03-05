After a year in timeout, it's a whole new ballgame in the name of safety for Pittsylvania County

Dan River Region ballfields sat idle for a full year after the coronavirus pandemic called a permanent timeout to recreation seasons.

Now, amid plummeting caseloads and surging vaccines, Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation is ready to play ball again.

The spring season for ages 4 to 15 will start in mid-May and last through July 17.

"Cancelling all of our sports seasons for the past year was extremely difficult and sad for our youth, so we are incredibly excited to be able to provide the opportunity to safely play baseball this year," Justin Price, Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation director, said in a Thursday news release. "We are putting all types of safety protocols in place and doing everything we can to prevent COVID-19 exposures for our youth and everyone involved."

In an effort to prevent exposures to COVID-19, a plethora of new guidelines will be instituted. The games will be played — for the most part — at county high school baseball fields. On occasion, some games may be slotted at middle school facilities.

For fans, only spectators who live in the same household may sit together at the games. Otherwise, they will be asked to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings.