After a year in timeout, it's a whole new ballgame in the name of safety for Pittsylvania County

Dan River Region ballfields sat idle for a full year after the coronavirus pandemic called a permanent timeout to recreation seasons.
Now, amid plummeting caseloads and surging vaccines, Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation is ready to play ball again.
The spring season for ages 4 to 15 will start in mid-May and last through July 17.
"Cancelling all of our sports seasons for the past year was extremely difficult and sad for our youth, so we are incredibly excited to be able to provide the opportunity to safely play baseball this year," Justin Price, Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation director, said in a Thursday news release. "We are putting all types of safety protocols in place and doing everything we can to prevent COVID-19 exposures for our youth and everyone involved."
In an effort to prevent exposures to COVID-19, a plethora of new guidelines will be instituted. The games will be played — for the most part — at county high school baseball fields. On occasion, some games may be slotted at middle school facilities.
For fans, only spectators who live in the same household may sit together at the games. Otherwise, they will be asked to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings.
Those seating situations are what prompted officials to decide not to hold tournaments. Those end-of-season championship games often attract family and friends to the sidelines to cheer on the little players, something officials want to avoid during a pandemic. In addition, the later season start also played a factor in the tournament termination.
"We are doing everything we can to provide some sense of normalcy in this season without compromising the safety of our youth, the coaches, umpires, staff, and fans," Price said in the release.
For players, safety protocols will end the tradition of congratulating teammates after a score. Instead, members won't be able to leave the dugout and while there they must wear face masks and distance themselves from others, the release said.
Equipment will be cleaned between each players' use and pitchers won't be allowed to do things like blow their hands prior to tossing a ball or put their hands in their mouth.
Online registration will start March 13 and go through April 16. Residents also may register children by attending local clubs on-site registration clinics. Those dates will be announced by local coordinators.
To learn more, visit pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/249/Baseball or call 434-432-7736.