After blip last week, COVID-19 cases again falling in Dan River Region

Following a slight uptick last week, COVID-19 cases have continued to decline in the Dan River Region, dropping below the peak of the summer wave.

As of Wednesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was adding about 75 new COVID-19 cases a day. While that's still high compared to other points in the pandemic, it's a dramatic drop from mid-January.

In just a month, cases have plummeted 68% since 237 average daily infections on Jan. 14, the high-mark of the omicron wave. The altered version of the novel coronavirus was responsible for a staggering level of sickness. The only silver lining came with a less severe illness — on average — compared to other variants.

The wave was still enough to cause Sovah Health-Danville to place a nearly monthlong pause on elective surgeries as hospital beds quickly filled up.

At least for now, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention still places Danville and Pittsylvania County at the highest possible risk for COVID-19 spread. In that designation, the federal agency recommends wearing face masks for indoor public space.

That stance appears likely to change in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the government is looking at altering its mask guidance, The Associated Press reported.

“We all share the same goal — to get to a point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives, a time when it won’t be a constant crisis — rather something we can prevent, protect against and treat," Walensky said.

The new guidance is expected to account for community transmission, as well as hospitalization rates or other gauges of whether infected people are becoming severely ill, AP reported. It's not clear if that means the agency will tweak its formula for determining the zones at the highest risk now provided on a daily updated color-coded map.

The current benchmarks include a case count based on a 100,000 population scale and the percent positivity.

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, recently explained to the Register & Bee these measures help experts evaluate the pulse of the pandemic on the local level. For example, the case rate gives a figure based on population, making it easier to compare a smaller area like Danville to a metro like Richmond.

"This helps us all follow the rise and eventual fall of the disease burden in any locality/community," he said.

The case rate was 306 for Danville and 782 for Pittsylvania County on Wednesday, the CDC reported. Anything above 100 places the locality in the highest risk zone for COVID-19 spread, under current guidelines.

The positivity rate calculates the positive COVID-19 results against the overall tests administrated.

"Ideally, below 5% denotes a low level of disease burden among that population," he said. "It is a very local metric and can be followed over time (longitudinally).”

As of Wednesday, the CDC reported the positivity rate for Danville was 24%. In Pittsylvania County, that figure was 30%.

To make it easier for residents to see if they have COVID-19, at-home test kits will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Danville Farmers’ Market.

“The at-home rapid antigen test is self-administered and enables a person to find out very quickly if they have the virus,” Spillmann said in a news release. “This gives individuals the opportunity to take action and isolate as an additional method to protect themselves and their families.”

Only two test kits will be available for adults 18 and older on what the health department says is a first-come, first-served basis while they have supplies.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

