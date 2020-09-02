After COVID-19 outbreak among students, Westover Christian Academy in Danville pauses classes for a week

Westover Christian Academy reported six positive COVID-19 cases among the student population in an email to parents on Aug. 27.
Students are out of classes this week as the school is cleaned and the staff evaluates its coronavirus protocols. The first day of school was Aug. 19.
Administrator John Cline said some of the students who tested positive are from the same family. He added that the early returns from the school’s contact tracing efforts show very little transmission to other students or teachers.
Generally, the Centers for Disease Control considers a person at an increased risk for exposure if they spend more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of an infected person without a mask.
“We have almost nobody falling into that category,” Cline said. “It was very, very little because of the protocols and the precautions that were taken. We’re encouraged by that.”
This development at the private school comes as Danville and surrounding Pittsylvania County continue to see COVID-19 cases rise. According to Virginia Department of Health data, Danville had 606 recorded cases by the last day of August and Pittsylvania County had 770. As of Wednesday, those figures stood at 616 and 791, respectively.
Cline said the school learned of the students with positive tests on Aug. 27 and sent the email to parents on that same day. Cline confirmed students were in school the next day, on Aug. 28.
He said school officials decided to close the school for this week so that when students return on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, the school will have been empty for 10 days.
“With the outbreak, we decided that we would lay off school just for one week and make sure everything was cleaned and let everybody get well,” Cline said.
He said there has been a particularly stringent effort to clean commonly touched surfaces, such as desks, door knobs and lockers.
Students are not learning remotely this week. Cline said the school had nine extra days built into the academic calendar for snow days or similar events; the five days of no classes this week come out of that pool.
“We have extra days built into the schedule anyway — we hate to take them this early — so we just took the week off and we’re confident we’ll be back on Tuesday and won’t have to stop again,” Cline said.
Westover Christian Academy elected to start the school year normally, with children receiving in-person instruction five days per week. No virtual option was made available for families to choose, but Cline has previously said the school has a plan to go fully virtual if COVID-19 conditions get worse or if the governor closes schools.
As a precaution, WCA’s elementary school grades operate in self-contained pods and have little interaction with the rest of the student population. Middle and high school students move a little more freely through the school, though masks and social distancing are still required.
“We’ve learned a lot from this week, so we feel very confident going forward that we’ll be able to stay in school and stay steady and keep people safe,” Cline said.
