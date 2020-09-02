After COVID-19 outbreak among students, Westover Christian Academy in Danville pauses classes for a week

He said school officials decided to close the school for this week so that when students return on Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, the school will have been empty for 10 days.

“With the outbreak, we decided that we would lay off school just for one week and make sure everything was cleaned and let everybody get well,” Cline said.

He said there has been a particularly stringent effort to clean commonly touched surfaces, such as desks, door knobs and lockers.

Students are not learning remotely this week. Cline said the school had nine extra days built into the academic calendar for snow days or similar events; the five days of no classes this week come out of that pool.

“We have extra days built into the schedule anyway — we hate to take them this early — so we just took the week off and we’re confident we’ll be back on Tuesday and won’t have to stop again,” Cline said.

Westover Christian Academy elected to start the school year normally, with children receiving in-person instruction five days per week. No virtual option was made available for families to choose, but Cline has previously said the school has a plan to go fully virtual if COVID-19 conditions get worse or if the governor closes schools.