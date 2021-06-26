After Dan River tragedy in Eden, talks may surface on removing Danville dam

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I do think that it should be discussed again,” Saunders said Friday.

With plans for a riverfront park on a 4-acre spot near King Memorial Bridge and an area for whitewater rafting, “we ought to be as safe as we can be,” he said, pointing to more expected visitors and residents in the city in the future.

“I would choose the side of safety,” Saunders said. “It may cost a little, but how do you put a figure on human life?”

The firm DHM Designs Inc. (which is now Site Collaborative) in Raleigh, N.C., found in 2017 that demolishing the dam would restore natural habitat and an extended view up and downstream of the structure, showing water rushing over rocks in the river.

The study estimated at the time that it would cost between $100,000 and $250,000 to remove the dam.

Also, getting rid of the dam would result in no ongoing maintenance costs or dam safety concerns, the study concluded.

By removing a large obstruction, smaller obstacles could be added to get more recreational benefits from the river, a consultant with DHM told councilmen at the time. The only drawback would be elimination of the visual cues of the dam’s presence.

Park benefit