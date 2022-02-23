After decades of education dedication, former Danville principal now enjoying a quieter life in retirement

Chances are if you grew up in the Danville Public Schools system from the 60s until after the turn of the century, you ran into Robert “Bob” Haskins at some point.

Haskins worked as a social studies teacher at the former Robert E. Lee Junior High School from 1962-69, then spent 1969-70 as principal of Stonewall Jackson Elementary School. He next served 1970 to 1973 as principal of E. A. Gibson Middle School.

From 1973 to 74 he worked as assistant principal at GW, then became principal from 1974 to 1989. Leaving GW, he became the director of finance for the school system until 1993 when he missed the contact with students and teachers and became the principal of O.T. Bonner Middle School in 1993. He remained there until he retired in 2003.

“I enjoyed every moment of my career,” said Haskins, reminiscing about the years. “I loved the teachers and the students, and I enjoyed the direct involvement with them. It was all encompassing.”

He said he was almost an absent father because a principal is expected to be at every game and concert.

During those years he was principal at GW and then Bonner, it was not required but was expected that principals retire at the age of 65. And so he did.

Looking back on his career, he thinks it was a mistake for him to leave GW. He didn’t enjoy the politics working “downtown” when he had to choose between what looked good, not what was good.

But thinking about being around the students and teachers, even with all the evenings required of a principal, brings back good memories.

He said he learned a lot about human nature during the years of school integration in Danville during the early 1970s and remembers relying upon Curtis Richardson, the Black principal at Gibson School for insight. Richardson later became an assistant school superintendent.

In 1992 Haskins and his wife, Ann, bought a 30-acre farm in Pittsylvania County and have enjoyed the activities the property has brought into their life. He and Ann, a physical education teacher, met at Robert E. Lee School in 1962 and were married a year later.

She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and then went back to teaching.

“She likes to take care of the grandchildren and me,” he said with a laugh. “She’s such a kind person. She picks up after me.”

They both used to love to go to antique auctions.

Owning horses

“I always wanted to have a farm,” he said. “I got into the horse business when my daughters were young to keep them interested in something other than boys. They even cleaned out stalls, so they didn’t smell good for boys.”

Going from learning to ride a horse to owning a farm is a slippery slope, according to Haskins.

“They were first riding someone else’s horses, then they pester you to buy a horse,” he said. “Then you buy a trailer to haul the horses instead of borrowing someone’s trailer. Then you have to buy a big pickup to haul the trailer. Then the other daughter wants a horse.

“It was just so much easier to buy a farm.”

When he first retired, Haskins traveled around to a lot of horse shows with his daughters. Now they mostly take the horses around for inspections — to “see if they have proper movement and how they are put together as a horse.”

They now have six horses, two of them breeding mares. Their horses are mostly of the Hanovarian and Oldenberg breeds, and one has even won a gold medal. They raise one to two foals a year.

“We are strictly a breeding farm, not a show farm now,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of horses, but we are high on quality.”

Their daughter, Angie, lives down the road from them and does most of the work with the horses, he said. Their oldest daughter, Carrie, is a nurse practitioner in Chesterfield County, and their son, Bryan, is the commonwealth’s attorney of Pittsylvania County.

“So I’m covered by the law and medicine,” Haskins said.

He and Ann have five grandchildren.

Surrounded by beauty

The Haskins’ farm overlooks a valley that is close to Harvey’s Mountain in the county. A step outside to the front porch brings him to a view that is so beautiful it almost looks like a painting. This time of year he can see both the sunrise and the sunset while standing on his porch.

“I am just flabbergasted by the scenes we get,” he said. “Harvey’s Mountain was a Native American worship center where they enjoyed the sunrises and sunsets.”

When they first moved to their farm, Haskins planted 40 dogwood trees and still have 34 of them. They have also planted “lots of rhododendron” in the one spot they seemed to grow best and plenty of beautiful plants in tubs and pots on the porch and around the yard.

Family possessions

Antiques abound in his home, most of them having belonged to his grandmothers.

“Both of my grandmothers left everything to my mother, who lived in a big Victorian home outside of Raleigh,” he said.

One of his prized possessions is a painting, painted by his great-great-great aunt.

“It is a ‘school painting,’” he explained. “At that time the girls went to a finishing school at age 15, which was in the 1850s for her. Her school project was a painting.”

He points out and explains a bullet hole in the painting.

“About 1865 Gen. Sherman was coming up through North Carolina, and some of his men went through Nash County where she lived. They came to the plantation, and everyone inside scattered,” he said, recalling his family’s history. “So a soldier pulled out his gun to get everyone’s attention. He shot the gun and hit the painting.”

He said the women in his family line kept outstanding records, he said.

Hobbies

Haskins has frames of mounted arrowheads from where he would walk his dogs around the rim of the mountain and pick the artifacts up. He is quick to say that he never dug for them and has never felt it right to dig into a Native American burial ground on his property.

He also has a vast collection of nativities displayed on shelves he built in his basement “man cave.”

“It started with my mother in her big old Victorian house,” he said. “She had nativities all over the house.”

Haskins also has a hobby of carving beautiful walking sticks, which he doesn’t sell, but gives to members of his family.

“I make snake canes, mostly out of dogwood or oak — whatever’s growing,” he said. “A man named ‘Amos’ at the Chatham Autumn Potpourri had some walking sticks, and I got interested in them.”

He is pretty much self-taught and even had to make a couple of tools for the hobby.

“They are mostly Virginia snakes, and I make maybe one or two a year by using a National Geographic snake book,” he explained.

New hobby

Finally, Haskins loves Facebook and is an almost daily contributor to a Facebook group of good news and pictures of the area named “Living in Danville & Pittsylvania County.” He is known for his pictures of the sunrises, sunsets and beautiful flowers that surround him during the growing season.

“The pandemic got me on Facebook. I had to have something to do, so my daughter bought me a phone that takes awesome pictures,” he said. “Then I got on Facebook, and now I post too much. My daughters say I’m obsessed, but my son is a little more diplomatic.

“But I am obsessed.”

He said he gets seven to 10 people a day who want to be his Facebook friends, so he checks the requests and people out to make sure he isn’t being hacked.

Most of his Facebook posts express gratitude to God for the life he is living now. After so many years of happily being involved in the lives of the teachers and students in Danville, he is now enjoying all that his slower life is giving him.

As a recent post he shared stated, “After 30 years of living in the city with houses about 50 feet on all sides, it is a blessing for me to live the last 30 years with wide open spaces. Thank you, God, for my little piece of heaven on earth.”

