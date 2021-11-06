After drop, COVID-19 caseloads level out in Dan River Region — matching rates a year ago

The only time Danville and Pittsylvania County moved to the safer zones of virus transmission was in the early summer month before the delta variant became a threat. Currently about 72% of the United States is still in the high-risk category for COVID-19.

Fatalities keep mounting

Over the last seven days, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 11 new deaths to the record books from COVID-19 in age ranges from 40s to 80 and older.

While these fatalities were reported in the last few days, they likely occurred weeks ago because of a meticulous process the health department uses to verify COVID-19 was a cause.

Officials must wait for the death certificate to arrive before logging a fatality in the COVID-19 database. Even then they may need to conduct an investigation that includes talking to health center officials or family members. That process can take at least two weeks or more.

If someone contracted COVID-19 but death was caused by something unrelated, it's not categorized as virus-related.

So far, 315 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first fatality was reported on March 25, 2020.

Vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}