After drop, COVID-19 caseloads level out in Dan River Region — matching rates a year ago

After a slow decline, daily COVID-19 infections leveled out — and even nudged up slightly — in the Dan River Region this week.
On Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were adding about 22 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus per day. That's a slight uptick from about 17 daily infections about a week ago.
The current caseloads match the local situation about a year ago, with one major exception: vaccines hadn't entered the scene in 2020. The comparison illustrates the strength of the delta variant, now the dominant version of the coronavirus, that's more transmissible than the original strain.
Despite a drop in caseloads from high points in the fourth pandemic wave, Danville and Pittsylvania County are still locked into the highest risk zone for COVID-19 spread as charted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses many factors to judge the transmissibility of the virus at the local level.
For instance, a high positivity rate — 8% in Danville and 19% in Pittsylvania County — shows health officials the virus is still spreading in a region. The CDC uses a 5% threshold to determine if COVID-19 is under control. Positivity measures the number of positive results against the overall tests administered.
In areas of high or substantial risk of COVID-19, the CDC and Virginia Department of Health recommend residents wear face coverings for indoor public spaces.
The only time Danville and Pittsylvania County moved to the safer zones of virus transmission was in the early summer month before the delta variant became a threat. Currently about 72% of the United States is still in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
Fatalities keep mounting
Over the last seven days, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 11 new deaths to the record books from COVID-19 in age ranges from 40s to 80 and older.
While these fatalities were reported in the last few days, they likely occurred weeks ago because of a meticulous process the health department uses to verify COVID-19 was a cause.
Officials must wait for the death certificate to arrive before logging a fatality in the COVID-19 database. Even then they may need to conduct an investigation that includes talking to health center officials or family members. That process can take at least two weeks or more.
If someone contracted COVID-19 but death was caused by something unrelated, it's not categorized as virus-related.
So far, 315 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first fatality was reported on March 25, 2020.
Vaccinations
Even with vaccines widely available at places like doctor's offices and pharmacies, the local health department is increasing community clinics to deliver the doses of protection to area residents 12 and older.
The next event is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Danville located at 180 Kentuck Road.
All three versions of the vaccine will be available for first, second and booster doses.
“We are excited to offer another opportunity for people in our community to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district. “Vaccination continues to be our most effective tool in fighting COVID-19.”
Last week, Spillmann told the Register & Bee the "serious and dangerous virus" will be around for several more months and warned residents not to let their guard down.
Anyone eligible for a booster may decide which version to receive, but health officials suggest residents talk with a doctor or health provider to make the best individual decision.
This clinic will not offer doses for those 5 to 11, the newest age group eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, health officials said.
Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson version two months ago may be eligible for a booster dose.
The health department recommends registering for the clinic online at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. However, walk-ins will be welcome at the church.
As of Friday, 57% of Danville adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 7% of city residents had received a booster dose. In Pittsylvania County, the figures are slightly lower: 52% fully vaccinated and 5% with a booster shot.
Danville and Pittsylvania County residents 65 to 84 represent the highest vaccinated group with about 72% fully vaccinated. On the flip side, fewer than 1-in-3 residents ages 18 to 24 are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they've received at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna version or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson version.
Drop in school cases
Active cases in local schools have dropped to their lowest levels this year, according to online dashboards.
On Friday, Danville Public Schools reported only four active infections between three students and one employee. Pittsylvania County's report showed 15 students and four employees with active COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Averett University hasn't had an active case since Oct. 28. Danville Community College also did not list any new COVID-19 reports on campus this week in its online data center.