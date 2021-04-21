After her mother died of COVID-19, Danville woman promoting vaccine clinic at Bibelway

Rebecca Campbell knows the tragedy COVID-19 can bring upon families.

Her father, Danville City Councilman Larry Campbell, was sick with the disease last summer and her mother, Elaine Campbell, died of COVID-19 on July 26.

She had a mild case of it herself.

"Our entire month of July was devastating, to say the least," Rebecca Campbell told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday. "I don't wish it on anyone."

She is now getting the word out that Bibleway Cathedral at 215 Grant St., just off Industrial Avenue, will hold a vaccine clinic Saturday to provide COVID-19 shots for up to 250 people. The shots will be the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The event is organized by the Virginia Department of Health.

"Because of my experience in my house and with my Dad, we always wanted to find a way to give back and to help," she said. "This opportunity became available and we said, 'Let's go for it.'"

The vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event will also include free food from Taste of Soul and live music by Rock Steady from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.