After her mother died of COVID-19, Danville woman promoting vaccine clinic at Bibelway

Rebecca Campbell knows the tragedy COVID-19 can bring upon families.
Her father, Danville City Councilman Larry Campbell, was sick with the disease last summer and her mother, Elaine Campbell, died of COVID-19 on July 26.
She had a mild case of it herself.
"Our entire month of July was devastating, to say the least," Rebecca Campbell told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday. "I don't wish it on anyone."
She is now getting the word out that Bibleway Cathedral at 215 Grant St., just off Industrial Avenue, will hold a vaccine clinic Saturday to provide COVID-19 shots for up to 250 people. The shots will be the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The event is organized by the Virginia Department of Health.
"Because of my experience in my house and with my Dad, we always wanted to find a way to give back and to help," she said. "This opportunity became available and we said, 'Let's go for it.'"
The vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event will also include free food from Taste of Soul and live music by Rock Steady from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those interested in getting the vaccine can register at www.tinyurl.com/DanvilleRegister, or call Negril, Inc. at 434-836-5699 ext. 100 or 108, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation also is available.
"We prefer them to sign up so we can have a count of how many we're expecting," she said. "But we're taking walk-ins too."
Vaccines will be administered inside Bibleway in the Smallwood E. Williams Banquet Hall.
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the church in late May, she said.
Rebecca Campbell's grandfather, Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr., founded Bibleway Cathedral and is pastor there. Her father is co-assistant pastor.
During the announcement of the event at Danville City Council's meeting Tuesday night, Larry Campbell pointed out that while about one-third of people in Danville have gotten at least one shot, that means two-thirds have not.
"It doesn't make sense," Larry Campbell said of the high number of people who are not vaccinated.
He implored residents to get the vaccine "if you love your family, if you love your neighborhood, if you love your city."
Speaking of his personal bout with COVID-19, Campbell said, "You can't breathe, you can't eat." He also spoke of the pain of losing his wife to the disease.
"It's not a pleasant experience," he said. "Wake up."
Rebecca Campbell, while announcing the vaccine clinic during the meeting, said she thought her father was going to die when he had COVID-19.