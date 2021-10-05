After Ikea closure, Cane Creek Centre in Ringgold sees surge in growth

RIFA’s capital investment to purchase and have work performed on the land was about $8.5 million, Adkins said. About $1.67 million in bonds issued by RIFA still must be paid off, which is expected to be done Jan. 1, 2025, he said.

As for getting the word out on the region’s properties for development, “our local, regional, and state economic development partners actively market available sites and buildings to prospective industry,” Bobe said.

“When IKEA announced its closure, word quickly spread about the facility that would become available,” Bobe said. “Not often does a community have a nearly 1 million-square-foot modern manufacturing building to market. The facility, along with skilled workers that would be in search of new jobs, were highly attractive to prospective industry.”

Cane Creek Centre Industrial Park also includes Elkay, which has a 250,000-square-foot distribution facility.

RIFA still has about 250 acres at the park and a recently-completed 100,000-square-foot shell building that are being marketed to industries, Bobe said.