After initially focusing on small purchases, Pittsylvania County pursuing several large expenditures with CARES Act funding

CHATHAM — The the first wave of CARES Act funding requests submitted in Pittsylvania County came in under $100,000 and included small things related to personal protection equipment and items needed to work from home.

Now, the majority of the expenditures being approved are large capital costs, with the board of supervisors giving the green light to several projects on Tuesday that will total more than $3.9 million.

“It’s just made a natural progression," said Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde. "We’ve done all that small stuff, and now the only thing left to do is the larger items."

Funds from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — known as the CARES Act — which was passed in March, can be used to cover expenditures incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, weren’t in the original budget, and were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. As long as localities have the money allocated by Dec. 30, they have an additional 90 days before it must be spent.