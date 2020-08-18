After initially focusing on small purchases, Pittsylvania County pursuing several large expenditures with CARES Act funding

CHATHAM — The the first wave of CARES Act funding requests submitted in Pittsylvania County came in under $100,000 and included small things related to personal protection equipment and items needed to work from home.
Now, the majority of the expenditures being approved are large capital costs, with the board of supervisors giving the green light to several projects on Tuesday that will total more than $3.9 million.
“It’s just made a natural progression," said Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde. "We’ve done all that small stuff, and now the only thing left to do is the larger items."
Funds from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — known as the CARES Act — which was passed in March, can be used to cover expenditures incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, weren’t in the original budget, and were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. As long as localities have the money allocated by Dec. 30, they have an additional 90 days before it must be spent.
Any funds that aren’t used by the deadline must be returned, and if audits find that a purchase wasn’t directly related to COVID-19 expenses, the funds must be paid back with interest. Pittsylvania County received its first allocation of nearly $5.3 million several months ago, and received the second allocation earlier this month. Pittsylvania County has been allocated more than $10.5 million in total.
During Tuesday’s finance committee meeting, the supervisors approved an allocation of $1.7 million to Pittsylvania County Schools that will cover the purchase of 3,000 Chromebooks, the purchase of 1,000 internet hotspots with data included to be sent home with students, and bipolar ionization air scrubbers for the division’s elementary schools.
This allocation of nearly $1 million for Chromebooks is in addition to the purchase of 3,000 Chromebooks that was approved last month. Vanderhyde said those funds haven’t been spent yet, meaning that the school division still hasn’t purchased the devices. She worries about what happens if the school division isn’t able to find laptops to buy, which would leave nearly $2 million in funds that the county would have to give back to the federal government.
“What happens then?” she said.
Members of the board of supervisors expressed concerns about the Virginia General Assembly potentially cutting funding during their special session that started on Tuesday. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam told the General Assembly on Tuesday that COVID-19 put a projected $2.7 billion hole in the state’s revenue over the next two years.
Because of that uncertainty, supervisors requested Pittsylvania County Schools put on hold any capital projects and renovations where the money hasn’t already been spent.
“We may need to turn those capital dollars into operating dollars,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
Added Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors: “I think if anything [the school system] is going to be coming back to see if they can get some more help from the locality.”
Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones was scheduled to present the request at Tuesday’s finance committee meeting, but he did not show up.
The second largest allocation of CARES Act funding is just under $1.4 million for the purchase of as many as six ambulances that could be positioned throughout the county. They would be split between volunteer agencies and the Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department, with the goal being that every first-due ambulance, volunteer or part of the county’s paid fleet, be less than five years old.
A temporary project manager, whose salary is also being funded through the CARES Act through Dec. 31, is coordinating the procurement and completion of several large capital projects that the board of supervisors approved during their Tuesday meeting, including:
- Up to $500,000 for the renovation of a new elections center on Depot Street in the former social services building. While the new building likely won’t be ready for the upcoming election, it will be able to serve as a COVID-19 testing site or other facility in the meantime.
- Up to $500,000 for the construction of a new EMS station in Hurt. Currently Pittsylvania County EMS leases space at the Hurt Fire Department, an arrangement that has worked but leaves county EMS in the wrong position.
- Up to $200,000 for the development of a new meeting space for all county boards and commissions in the school division’s existing Education and Cultural Center Auditorium. The space will allow for efficient remote meetings.
To speed up the process of getting these projects, Pittsylvania County leaders agreed to alter their COVID-19 state of emergency, which was originally put forth in March and is still in effect, to allow for relaxed procurement requirements. This will mirror the state of Virginia.
Another proposed expenditure is up to $200,000 toward a new primary radio communications system for the Danville Life Saving Crew, which serves as a backup for some of the volunteer agencies in the southern end of Pittsylvania County. Currently, the Danville Life Saving Crew utilizes a radio system that isn’t integrated with either Danville or Pittsylvania County, Smitherman said, which can make it difficult to communicate and send personnel where they need to go.
Even though more than $7.5 million of the funds have been allocated, Vanderhyde said that only $600,000 has actually been spent so far. The funds are in the county’s primary bank account and distributed to departments on a reimbursement basis.
Two other small contributions will be $150,000 toward scholarships for Pittsylvania County students at Danville Community College, a contribution that will be matched by the DCC Educational Foundation. Another is $113,000 to have touchless fixtures, including toilets, faucets and light switches, installed in county government buildings.
