After more than a week in the dark, power back on for Danville Utilities customers after ice storms

City officials expect to spend about $10.4 million to repair damages from the storm more than two years ago, Adkins said. Almost all of that — about 96% to 98% — will be covered by FEMA, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and insurance.

About $8.8 million has been spent so far and the city has received about $2 million to pay for those expenses, Adkins said. Small repairs are covered up front, while major projects are reimbursed later, he said.

During a meeting of the Danville Utility Commission on Monday afternoon, Grey told commissioners that the city's linemen worked more than 130 hours over nine days to restore power after thousands of customers lost electricity.

Commission Vice Chairman Bert Eades praised their efforts and referred to the long days and nights they had to work.

"It's been a rough nine to 10 days," Eades said of what workers — as well as customers — endured during storms and their aftermath.

Grey gave an update on the condition of the lineman injured while restoring power to customers along Sugartree Church Road in the Brosville area Feb. 16.

"He is in good sprits and taking phone calls and communicating with his fellow employees," Grey told the commission.