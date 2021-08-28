After nearly 60 years, NASCAR to present Wendell Scott's family a trophy commemorating 1963 victory in Florida

Wendell Scott's victory 58 years ago took place only about 100 miles north of Daytona, he pointed out.

Also, Wendell Scott, who was born in 1921, would have turned 100 on Sunday, Thompson said.

"All the stars aligned," he said. "We agreed with the Scotts ... that this would be the place to make this happen."

In addition, traveling to Dayton is coming home of sorts for Frank Scott.

"I grew up at Daytona," he said. "It's good to be back at this historic place."

As happy and proud they are to receive the trophy for Wendell, the Scotts said they felt frustration at the long wait for his proper recognition.

"It's been a long wait," Frank said.

However, you have to move forward, he added. Wendell never let anything distract him from his mission, Frank said.

Warrick, who was 13 when his grandfather died, also said he experienced frustration at the wait, recalling spending a large amount of time with Wendell. Warrick also recalled the NASCAR driver's prediction.

"I always remembered how he felt," Warrick said.