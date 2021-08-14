After nearly shutting down, Cascade Volunteer Fire & Rescue bounces back

CASCADE
Just a few years ago, Cascade Volunteer Fire & Rescue answered almost no calls and had less than a handful of active members.
“We had about 10 or so volunteers on paper, but just one or two that was doing anything,” said Chief Eric Clark.
Apathy had set in at the agency. There was no interest, no enthusiasm.
No one was coming around the station on Cascade Road off U.S. 58. Meetings were not being held.
“It was pretty much a ghost town,” Clark said. “The trucks weren’t being taken out of the building. Batteries in the trucks were dead.”
The declining department was on the verge of shutting down.
But all of that has changed.
Since 2019, the agency has turned itself around. They are now answering 99% of its EMS calls and 100% of its fire calls.
Agency board members “rallied the department members and community together and made an effort to revitalize the department,” he said. Clark and Matt Hunt were voted in by members as chief and assistant chief, respectively, Clark said.
“We ran with it and bolstered up our roster,” he said.
Within six months, Cascade grew to about 40 members and began seeing more volunteers show up at calls, Clark said.
He credits support from Tunstall Supervisor Vic Ingram as well as increased investment in the department’s members for the reversal. That included upgrading the station’s lounge.
“We spent money ... to make the building more desirable for members to come and hang out, play video games and watch TV.”
Cascade Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s coverage area includes 784 residences and 1,756 people, encompassing 34 square miles in southwestern Pittsylvania County.
After community members’ requests, the department became an EMS transport agency in July 2020, Clark said.
“We bought two used ambulances,” he said. “We took a big chance during a pandemic with very low funding.”
Within a month of becoming a transport agency, the department had three “cardiac saves,” or instances in which they were able to save patients who went into cardiac arrest.
“Those people walked out of the hospital within a week,” Clark said, adding that the agency had never had a cardiac save in the past 20 years.
The agency is in the process of buying a replacement for a 1969 fire truck it has had for 20 years, Hunt said.
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren praised the department’s success.
“To see Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue to go from nearly shutting down to thriving the way that it has in the past few years has been remarkable, and the turnaround is a testament to the dedication and determination of the volunteers involved,” Warren said in a prepared statement Friday.
Hunt also credits the department’s fair treatment of its volunteers.
‘Lead by example’
“It’s all down to treating them well,” he said. “Our numbers have taken care of that. We lead by example.”
Bryan Fox, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission, said of Cascade’s turnaround, “Over the last year or so, Cascade has gone through a drastic transformation. The citizens of the Cascade community should be proud of their department. The service they are providing so well, truly makes the difference between life and death.”
In the county overall in fiscal year 2021, the response rate for fire and rescue agencies in went up, despite a rise in EMS calls.
County volunteer agencies increased rates of response to calls such as fires and medical emergencies by 14% overall, bringing the response rate among departments up to 89%, according to figures from the county.
Officials credit increased spending toward fire departments from the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, as well as oversight and guidance from the Fire and Rescue Commission and help from the county’s Public Safety Department.
“The Fire and Rescue Commission has helped develop new rules, regulations, and policies that guide all county departments and ensure quality service to our citizens, all while embodying and showcasing our motto: ‘One Service, One Team,’” county spokesperson Caleb Ayers told the Danville Register & Bee last month.
Changes
Significant changes have been brought about by the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission — an advisory body made up of residents and fire and rescue representatives that works with public safety, the board of supervisors, and each of the volunteer fire and rescue agencies, Ayers said in July. This commission helped develop rules requiring agencies to respond to a certain percentage of their calls before receiving all their county money and created a new funding structure basing their individual portion of county funding on call volume.
Other agencies in the county have been able to have a high response rate, including departments in Ringgold, Blairs, Tunstall and Gretna, Hunt pointed out.
Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the most EMS calls with a yearly total of 1,576, and the agency still maintained a 99% response rate, according to county figures.
Chief Ben Meeks said its rescue agency was answering just 30% of calls a couple of years ago, when Gretna’s EMS and fire departments were separate entities.
“The [rescue] squad was basically on the verge of closing,” Meeks said Friday.
The two agencies merged in 2019 and re-wrote their bylaws. To increase the number of volunteers, Gretna Fire & Rescue began paying stipends for its rescue personnel.
“We started off with a stipend and hired a full-time EMS employee,” Meeks said.
The rescue agency now has five full-time, salaried employees, but still has volunteers as well. The fire department side is 100% volunteer, Meeks said.
Following the merger, the agency started a recruitment and retention program that included a ride-along.
“We now maintain a a 99% response rate on all EMS calls and 100% on our fire calls,” Meeks said. “It’s been a great success story. We’re very proud of our organization.”