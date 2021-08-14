After nearly shutting down, Cascade Volunteer Fire & Rescue bounces back

“To see Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue to go from nearly shutting down to thriving the way that it has in the past few years has been remarkable, and the turnaround is a testament to the dedication and determination of the volunteers involved,” Warren said in a prepared statement Friday.

Hunt also credits the department’s fair treatment of its volunteers.

‘Lead by example’

“It’s all down to treating them well,” he said. “Our numbers have taken care of that. We lead by example.”

Bryan Fox, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission, said of Cascade’s turnaround, “Over the last year or so, Cascade has gone through a drastic transformation. The citizens of the Cascade community should be proud of their department. The service they are providing so well, truly makes the difference between life and death.”

In the county overall in fiscal year 2021, the response rate for fire and rescue agencies in went up, despite a rise in EMS calls.

County volunteer agencies increased rates of response to calls such as fires and medical emergencies by 14% overall, bringing the response rate among departments up to 89%, according to figures from the county.