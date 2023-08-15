After an Aug. 5 food giveaway in Danville backed up traffic for miles, another event planned later this month at Gretna Middle School has been scrubbed.

Pittsylvania County officials announced the cancellation Thursday and said they are working to coordinate the date, location and format of a future event.

On Aug. 5, Tyson Foods hosted a food giveaway at the Danville Police Department. The company — planning to start operations at its new Ringgold facility in early September — brought a tractor-trailer load of 40,000 pounds of items to hand out in a drive-thru style format with the help of a small army of volunteers.

That event was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. By 8:15 a.m., traffic was already at a near standstill about 2 miles away along West Main Street.

The food boxes had items like chicken, sausage, turkey and prepared meals.

The police department was forced to end the giveaway early, citing safety concerns with the snarled traffic. Instead, they passed out the food to individual neighborhoods.

“We just have to keep safety first,” Danville Police Department Cpl. Sylvia Brooks said in a video about an hour and a half after the giveaway started Aug. 5. “We have to clear out this line, because we didn’t realize it was going to be this big of a turnout.”

Traffic also was observed backed up along Memorial Drive and Bishop Road where vehicles were waiting to turn right back onto West Main Street to eventually navigate to the public entrance to the police headquarters.

“The traffic speaks to the need people have for food, especially during times when inflation is still effecting the amount of food families are able to put on the table,” Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the Danville Police Department, told the Register & Bee.

Tyson’s new plant in Ringgold is expected to open in early September, MaKenzie Williams, a company spokesperson told the Register & Bee last week.

The confirmation came a day after Tyson Foods said it would close four plants across the nation.

Williams did not answer questions centering on the impact the closings may have on the newly constructed 325,000-square-foot facility that was first announced in October 2021.

“At this time, we are still processing applications from our recent job fair over the weekend,” Williams said.

That job fair coincided with the food giveaway at the Danville Police Department.

The new Ringgold facility will create about 400 jobs that include 46 in management and 350 hourly workers, Williams said.

The plant will cook, season, flash-freeze, package and ship out foods including Any’tizer Snacks, chicken nuggets and other products, the Register & Bee reported in 2021. Average annual salaries for the positions will be between $40,000 to $45,000.