After pandemic eases, Dan River Region animal shelters experience more surrenders

"We do not have a waiting list, and we do not require a fee to accept owner-released animals," she said.

When the pandemic started, Dean was worried about dwindling donations since some fundraisers were off-limits because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the impact was the opposite.

"As we had to cancel fundraising events, we saw an increase in donations," Dean said.

In addition, with the help of the Paycheck Protection Program, they were able to keep all employees on the payroll with their normal hours.

And while they always helped to provide food for animals, they were able to establish a more formal program during the pandemic with the launch of the Mary Dean Pet Food Bank.

"We consider ourselves fortunate that we not only survived the pandemic and other challenges of 2020, but we expanded and improved our efforts to help the animals," Dean said.

Donations also continued to flow at the Pittsylvania Pet Center, Weinkauf said, even as the pandemic put a "strain on all walks of life."

"The Pittsylvania Pet Center has continued to receive donations and our entire team is ever so grateful for the tremendous support from our community," he said. "We are always looking at ideas for fundraising and will continue to do so moving forward."

