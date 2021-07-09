After pandemic eases, Dan River Region animal shelters experience more surrenders

As life eases back into a somewhat normal track, some Dan River Region residents who adopted animals during the pandemic are finding they no longer have time to care for those companion creatures.
It's one of many reasons animal shelters have experienced a rise in surrenders recently.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many routine walks of life, it left residents stuck at home. With more time on their hands, some people turned to pet to keep them company. Now that many people have transitioned back to work life in an office, they no longer can provide the care and attention the animals deserve.
"We have seen an increase in owner surrenders," Brent A. Weinkauf, director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center, told the Register & Bee recently. "There are many contributing factors for the increases."
In addition to lets adopted in the pandemic, in some cases people have lost their jobs and can't afford to keep an animal. There are others who move into a new home that doesn't accept pets.
"These are just a few situations we deal with daily," Weinkauf said. "We do not ever turn away owner surrenders."
Over the last year, adoption partners at the Danville Area Humane Society saw an increase in families wanting to foster or adopt animals since they had more time.
"We were happy to transfer dogs and puppies to them," executive director Paulette Dean said. "We also found one partner in particular that wanted to take cats from us, since their shelter had managed intake for stray cats."
Dean said the issue now is an "explosion of kittens."
"As more shelters decline to accept cats, people call until they find a shelter that will accept them," Dean wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
She pointed out that state law requires localities to have a shelter to handle dogs, but the same requirement doesn't exists for feline friends.
"We strive to provide the best customer service to all our citizens here in Pittsylvania County and the surrounding areas and help them all out in any way possible," Weinkauf said, noting the center requires an appointment for all animal surrenders. "The Pittsylvania Pet Center has an awesome team that is dedicated to treating all our animals with the respect and integrity they deserve."
Pandemic ups and down
Throughout the pandemic, the Danville shelter maintained its open-admission policy and also expanded some of its programs.
"Sadly, we are one of the few truly open-admission shelters in the country," Dean said.
She explained their definition of open-admission means they accept all animals, even if the chances of adoption may be low.
"We do not have a waiting list, and we do not require a fee to accept owner-released animals," she said.
When the pandemic started, Dean was worried about dwindling donations since some fundraisers were off-limits because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the impact was the opposite.
"As we had to cancel fundraising events, we saw an increase in donations," Dean said.
In addition, with the help of the Paycheck Protection Program, they were able to keep all employees on the payroll with their normal hours.
And while they always helped to provide food for animals, they were able to establish a more formal program during the pandemic with the launch of the Mary Dean Pet Food Bank.
"We consider ourselves fortunate that we not only survived the pandemic and other challenges of 2020, but we expanded and improved our efforts to help the animals," Dean said.
Donations also continued to flow at the Pittsylvania Pet Center, Weinkauf said, even as the pandemic put a "strain on all walks of life."
"The Pittsylvania Pet Center has continued to receive donations and our entire team is ever so grateful for the tremendous support from our community," he said. "We are always looking at ideas for fundraising and will continue to do so moving forward."