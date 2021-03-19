After reassessment confusion, Pittsylvania County launches new avenues to explain process

A self-described "poorly edited letter" mailed to Pittsylvania County property owners in February that triggered a backlash has now led to a public outreach effort on the reassessment process.
It all started when confusion erupted over the letter referring to reassessment teams going into homes. Angered residents believed it meant they had to allow teams from Brightminds — the contract company performing the reassessment — to come into their homes. That fueled a firestorm of controversy that sent calls and emails inundating county offices.
Pittsylvania County leaders apologized for the confusion and then sent another letter clarifying that wasn't the case.
"Our goal was to communicate clearly and openly with the citizens," Pittsylvania County project manager Nicholas Morris said regarding the second letter.
The reassessment team updated the board of supervisors about the 2022 reassessment Tuesday. They also explained some of the methods being used for the process — required by law to reevaluate every property to ensure it is assessed at a fair market value — a county news release stated.
Pittsylvania County operates on a four-year reassessment cycle.
Brightminds started the reassessment process last year by launching drones to capture overhead photographs used for measurements to get a better understanding of the property value. So far, about 82% of those flyovers are complete and the rest are expected to be finished the coming weeks.
Brightminds managing partner William Cole addressed supervisors this week to detail the valuation process.
Cole explained its quality grading system — which ranges from A at best to E at worst — and showed where different homes would fit into that system, the county reported in the release
He also explained the difference between quality and condition: condition is the current state of the materials, whereas quality is the material's overall grade. All of this plays into the value of a property.
Teams are now physically visiting every county property and expect to wrap-up that process by June. The owners can provide details or invite a Brightminds team member inside. The purpose, the county said in a previous release, is to allow for a better understanding of the home and in turn a clearer snapshot of value.
A website — that also includes a video explaining reassessment — states the teams will be wearing "clearly marked clothes and clearly identified vehicles." The county stresses they cannot enter any homes unless invited in.
"They will never enter your home without your invitation, permission, and knowledge," the website sites. It also includes a link to the second letter county officials mailed out apologizing for creating confusion.
The county stressed earlier by refusing to allow assessors inside will not "necessarily result in a higher valuation." Instead the county said it will be a less accurate assessment.
In addition to the website, a newly launched Podcast series — PittCo Happenings — covered the reassessment topic.