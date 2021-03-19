After reassessment confusion, Pittsylvania County launches new avenues to explain process

A self-described "poorly edited letter" mailed to Pittsylvania County property owners in February that triggered a backlash has now led to a public outreach effort on the reassessment process.

It all started when confusion erupted over the letter referring to reassessment teams going into homes. Angered residents believed it meant they had to allow teams from Brightminds — the contract company performing the reassessment — to come into their homes. That fueled a firestorm of controversy that sent calls and emails inundating county offices.

Pittsylvania County leaders apologized for the confusion and then sent another letter clarifying that wasn't the case.

"Our goal was to communicate clearly and openly with the citizens," Pittsylvania County project manager Nicholas Morris said regarding the second letter.

The reassessment team updated the board of supervisors about the 2022 reassessment Tuesday. They also explained some of the methods being used for the process — required by law to reevaluate every property to ensure it is assessed at a fair market value — a county news release stated.

Pittsylvania County operates on a four-year reassessment cycle.