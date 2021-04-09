After survey, three concepts for downtown Danville property will go back before community

A few others wanted to see the space used to complement the planned river front park at the nearby White Mill property.

Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, said of the survey, "I am really, really glad that the city included public input on what what should happen to that space."

While she hasn't seen the survey's results, Schwartz pointed out the importance of being mindful of the community and getting its input.

"I have a lot of faith that the city will take all of that into account as they move forward with plans that will continue to make our area thrive and grow," Schwartz said.

The former Lou's Antiques site is a prominent piece of property at the Main Street entrance into the River District, Bobe said.

"We wanted to ensure that the future use of the site would be a use that our community would be proud of and would meet the current demands in the market," Bobe said when asked why the survey was conducted. "We wanted to make sure and engage the community in what the future use would be."

