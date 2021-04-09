After two false starts, Ringgold woman needing a double-lung transplant remains in a waiting pattern

Her parents have been rotating staying with her in Durham, since someone has to be with her at all times, and her husband takes a couple of vacation days a week from his job to be with her as well.

Unable to work, Barker is covered by her husband's insurance under his employer.

"That's why he has to go back and go to work," she said.

For her husband, Kevin, Tonya's ordeal has taken a toll on him, as well.

'Heartbreaking'

"It's really heartbreaking to see her go through this ..., but I've been able to go and be with her on just about every doctor's appointment and procedure," Kevin said via text message Friday afternoon.

Barker, who has had dozens of surgeries in his abdominal area, back and neck for a variety of ailments in the past dozen years, has seen Tonya act as his caregiver. But over the last year or so, he has had to be hers.

"It's always been that way since we've been married, whether it's me or her going through surgery," he said. "When you have been with someone for 40-plus years and you have to leave your wife in Durham for a few days because of medical insurance, it's really hard."