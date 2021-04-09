After two false starts, Ringgold woman needing a double-lung transplant remains in a waiting pattern

Tonya Barker is overwhelmed with mixed emotions Friday afternoon while she waits at her apartment in Durham, N.C., until it's time to head to Duke University Medical Center.
It's just more than an hour before she must go through another four-hour preparation for what could be a rare double-lung transplant.
It will be her second session following a previous four-hour-long prep that turned out to be a false start. The lungs Barker was set to receive were not viable for the procedure.
"I'm excited, overwhelmed, but sad for the donor's family," Barker, 55, said during a telephone interview Friday. "Lots of thoughts go through your mind."
Barker has a rare chronic lung disease that puts her in need of a double-lung transplant. The procedure is expected to take about eight hours.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday she learns it was another false start. She has to keep waiting.
She was diagnosed with bronchiolitis obliterans in July and hasn't been able to work at her job at Edward Jones in Danville, where she has been a business office administrator for 18 years.
During her first four-hour prep April 5 she was hooked up to different types of equipment while undergoing EKGs, chest X-rays and blood draws. She went through the whole process again Friday night.
"They are working on you constantly," Barker said.
With tubes going into her body, she struggles with the guilt of receiving organs from someone who has recently died.
"Because I'm a Christian, I wrestle with the fact that somebody has passed away for me to live," Barker said.
Even after the emotional roller coaster during hours of preparation, the operation can be called off until another day.
"When you get that call [to head to the hospital for prep] and it's not viable, you have to get unplugged and unhooked and you know you're going to have to go through this again," Barker said.
The condition
Bronchiolitis obliterans is an inflammatory condition that affects the lung's tiniest airways, the bronchioles, according to the National Institutes of Health. The bronchioles become damaged and inflamed, leading to scarring that blocks the airways.
Symptoms include a dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and wheezing, according to the NIH.
Barker's ordeal began when she could not stop coughing beginning in late 2019.
"I got sick in December," Barker said said during an interview in October 2020. "I just couldn't get rid of that cough."
So in January 2020, Barker went to Sovah Pulmonology, where doctors decided to set up an appointment for her at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.
Her appointment was May 14. She stayed at Duke for several days. She had biopsies, which included removal of a wedge of her lung.
When she finally received her diagnosis, doctors said most people with the condition got it from exposure to harsh chemicals or after they had transplants.
"They have no idea how I got it," Barker, who added that she has never smoked or taken drugs, said in October.
That's when she was told she needed to replace both lungs. Doctors at Duke told her she could not go back to work.
She went through the lengthy, phased process of getting her name entered on a waitlist for an organ transplant. She was notified on April 1, less than two weeks ago, that she made the list.
To get on the waitlist, Barker went through two days of appointments, testing and observation in mid-September 2020 at Duke. She underwent testing and consultation, as well as a heart catheterization later on.
Next phase
The next phase entailed meeting again with doctors and scheduling another 23 days of rehab and classes.
For the final phase, she had to agree to move to within 10 minutes of Duke for at least six months. And she would need a volunteer, around-the-clock caregiver, such as a family member or friend.
She moved to an apartment in Durham on Feb. 14, about 10 minutes away from Duke.
She has had to undergo a sort of "boot camp" that has included one-on-one physical training to prepare her for the transplant. It has entailed walking, bicycling, weightlifting, strengthening her body.
"They want you to be in top condition," Barker said. "After 23 days, you graduate."
The regimen has also included breathing, swallowing and speech exercises, Zoom classes on post-operation topics like diabetes, medications and feeding tubes.
The classes, physical therapy and training do not stop after graduation.
But the toughest part has been moving away from Ringgold, albeit temporarily for the transplant, away from family and friends and the life she has known.
"Between October and now, moving away from home and being away from family and friends, that's been one of the hardest things for me to deal with," Barker said.
Before she was listed, she was at least able to come home to Ringgold — where she and her husband still have their house — on the weekends. But that ended April 1.
Her parents have been rotating staying with her in Durham, since someone has to be with her at all times, and her husband takes a couple of vacation days a week from his job to be with her as well.
Unable to work, Barker is covered by her husband's insurance under his employer.
"That's why he has to go back and go to work," she said.
For her husband, Kevin, Tonya's ordeal has taken a toll on him, as well.
'Heartbreaking'
"It's really heartbreaking to see her go through this ..., but I've been able to go and be with her on just about every doctor's appointment and procedure," Kevin said via text message Friday afternoon.
Barker, who has had dozens of surgeries in his abdominal area, back and neck for a variety of ailments in the past dozen years, has seen Tonya act as his caregiver. But over the last year or so, he has had to be hers.
"It's always been that way since we've been married, whether it's me or her going through surgery," he said. "When you have been with someone for 40-plus years and you have to leave your wife in Durham for a few days because of medical insurance, it's really hard."
Following her transplant, Barker will spend several days in an intensive care unit on a ventilator. She will be in the hospital for about a month and will take at least two to three months to recover from the procedure, she said.
As part of the requirement for the transplant, a fundraiser has been scheduled for Barker on May 22. It will include a dinner raffle and auction.
A graduate of Dan River High School, Barker worked for American National Bank for 18 years before starting at Edward Jones about 19 years ago.
The Barkers will move back into their Ringgold home following the transplant.