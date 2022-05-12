After two-year COVID-19 break, Danville's Festival in the Park returns Friday for three days

Following a two-year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular Festival in the Park returns to Danville for a three-day run starting Friday.

A tradition for more than four decades, the spring celebration spotlights arts and entertainment for the community.

Admission to the festival is free.

This year's event includes a wide array of activities like music, amusement rides, a movie in the park, a car show and a live art mural, a news release reported.

“We’ve been planning how to bring back Festival in the Park better than ever,” Jason Bookheimer, Festival in the Park board president, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have so many activities and events planned and have so much support surrounding us.”

Worries over the spread of COVID-19 forced organizers to scrub plans in 2020 and last year.

Held in Danville's Ballou Park, Crafter's Row — and expansive line of arts and crafts from community vendors — will be open Saturday only this year.

A new event will be the Festival in the Park Trash to Treasure Rummage Sale starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Friday features wristband night. For $20, attendees will get unlimited rides.

Multiple bands will be featured all three days.

The hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.