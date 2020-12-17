Agreement with Pittsylvania County restores EMS coverage in Riceville and Java areas

A remote section of Pittsylvania County has arranged for emergency medical services to be restored in its area starting on Jan. 1.
The county’s board of supervisors this week approved an agreement with 640 Community Rescue Squad that stipulates the facility will fund a quick-response vehicle and EMS staff at the station from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The 640 Community Rescue Squad, based at 1604 Riceville Road in Java, ceased operations during the spring because it did not have enough personnel to respond to emergency calls. Through a contribution of $250,000 from the rescue squad to the county, a paid EMS professional is now possible.
“A major focus of the project is to have a medical technician to respond locally with a 5-10-minute travel time for emergencies such as heart attacks, trauma or strokes where minutes are critical in saving a life,” John Farson, president of the rescue squad, said in a statement.
Chris Slemp, the county’s director of public safety, said it can take a while for an ambulance to arrive from a different Pittsylvania County agency — such as rescue units from Gretna, Chatham or Blairs — because the 640 Community Rescue Squad coverage area is so remote. Having a quick-response vehicle stationed there ensures somebody responds to an emergency quickly and starts administering care while an ambulance is en route from another location.
“It’s such a far distance out to the 640 area for any of the agencies, so we need something out there to provide care. This is at least getting care back in that area,” said Slemp, who estimated response times may have doubled since the facility stopped operating in the spring. “This will put somebody out there that’s going to get to a call and start treating a patient while we’re waiting for an ambulance to get there.”
Farson said in the statement that merging with another rescue agency was considered, “but none of the surrounding squads were large enough to absorb the whole 640 service territory without jeopardizing service to their original citizens.”
This agreement will remain in place through July 2023.
The 640 Community Rescue Squad will also title its facility to Pittsylvania County Public Safety and provide an ambulance to Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
When the paid EMS professional is not on duty, Slemp said, volunteers will be able to run calls in the quick response vehicle, which will be outfitted with a LifePack 15 cardiac monitor and defibrillator. Slemp said the monitor will be able to help diagnose heart attacks quickly, meaning care can start sooner.
“So they can start treating a patient, potentially stabilize the patient, until a transport unit arrives on scene and one of those agencies or county staff will transport that person to a hospital,” Slemp said.
Slemp added the 640 Community Rescue Squad usually responds to three or four calls per week.
Slemp also said he envisions the EMS professional doing community outreach in the rural area, giving advice on farm safety, fire prevention methods, smoke detector functionality and proper CPR technique.
Bob Warren, chair of the board of supervisors, said in a statement this week he was glad to know this pocket of the county would continue receiving vital care services.
“We want to thank the many volunteers who served at the 640 Community Rescue Squad over the years,” he said, “and we want to thank the station’s leadership for funding paid EMS staff to ensure that the community will continue to receive quality and quick emergency services.”
