Agreement with Pittsylvania County restores EMS coverage in Riceville and Java areas

“It’s such a far distance out to the 640 area for any of the agencies, so we need something out there to provide care. This is at least getting care back in that area,” said Slemp, who estimated response times may have doubled since the facility stopped operating in the spring. “This will put somebody out there that’s going to get to a call and start treating a patient while we’re waiting for an ambulance to get there.”

Farson said in the statement that merging with another rescue agency was considered, “but none of the surrounding squads were large enough to absorb the whole 640 service territory without jeopardizing service to their original citizens.”

This agreement will remain in place through July 2023.

The 640 Community Rescue Squad will also title its facility to Pittsylvania County Public Safety and provide an ambulance to Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

When the paid EMS professional is not on duty, Slemp said, volunteers will be able to run calls in the quick response vehicle, which will be outfitted with a LifePack 15 cardiac monitor and defibrillator. Slemp said the monitor will be able to help diagnose heart attacks quickly, meaning care can start sooner.