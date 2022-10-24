Air Force pilots host joint training with Danville squadron

Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined pilots from Civil Air Patrol-United States Air Force in air and ground training last week.

While pilots practiced in Civil Air Patrol aircraft, 20 cadets age 12-18 practiced aircraft marshaling — directing aircraft on the ground — as well as observing pilots planning their flights at Danville Regional Airport.

“Civil Air Patrol is the Auxiliary of the Air Force, and we perform search and rescue, homeland security, disaster relief, humanitarian and counter-drug missions," said Capt. David “Hutch” Hutcheson. "We enjoy the opportunity to share time and do joint training with our Air Force counterparts."

The aviation-related training is part of Civil Air Patrol’s aerospace education focus, along with learning to lead, hike, camp and push themselves to new limits. Moving around live aircraft at the airport, under the supervision of qualified senior members, helped cadets develop responsibility (directing pilots and passengers) and an ability to focus on what is happening all around them.

This is added to their training in skills that include performing in honor and color guards, search and rescue and a curriculum that focuses on four elements: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.

The pilots included Air Force-trained fighter, bomber, transport and tanker aircraft individuals who were polishing their skills in the smaller aircraft Civil Air Patrol flies for search and rescue and airborne photography missions. The cadets marshalled the United States Air Force pilots as they landed, observed their preflight preparation and graded the pilots as they flew practice missions.

"We especially appreciate how the Air Force folks were very respectful and supportive as they interacted with our cadets, mentoring them and sharing stories about their experiences flying their heavy, fast aircraft in combat situations in places like Afghanistan." Hutcheson said. "They also offered advice about aviation career tracks. Those interactions were very motivating to our teens”.

Civil Air Patrol includes area civilians with a variety of skills who engage in training, perform humanitarian missions, mentor cadets and serve our community performing public service activities.