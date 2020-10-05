All inmates at Danville City Jail to be tested for COVID-19

Danville's sheriff said Monday he hopes to have all the inmates at the Danville City Jail tested for COVID-19 by Tuesday following an outbreak at the facility last week.
"After consulting with health department officials, the remainder of the inmates at the Danville City Jail will be tested for COVID-19," Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said via email Monday afternoon. "The results of those tests will be released as soon as practical after they are known."
As for whether employees would be tested as well, Mondul said the focus is on inmates at this time. He added that he planned on having employees tested after tests for the inmates are completed.
Virginia Department of Health spokesman Robert Parker said the department is coordinating with local jail officials.
"We working with the jail as we do with all facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks," Parker said via email Monday.
A couple of staff members at the jail were positive when they were tested on their own but not since the recent jail outbreak, Mondul said Sunday.
In addition to a total of 255 inmates, the jail has about 50 to 60 employees.
After announcing last week that one inmate tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 49 were infected as of Saturday afternoon. Additional tests were administered Friday night for 63 inmates in three housing areas.
The outbreak at the jail prompted a mask-wearing mandate for facility workers.
Officials are checking temperatures of everyone entering the jail, Mondul said. As to how the virus got into the jail, he said he had an opinion about that but would not speculate.
The sheriff's office disclosed on Wednesday that there had been a case at the jail, the same day authorities received confirmation of the positive test. On Friday, Mondul announced that within three housing units, 23 of 25 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That figure includes the first inmate who had tested positive.
According to figures from the health department Monday, there were 958 cases of COVID in Danville and 1,080 in Pittsylvania County, with 31 deaths in the city and 10 in the county.
