All inmates at Danville City Jail to be tested for COVID-19

Danville's sheriff said Monday he hopes to have all the inmates at the Danville City Jail tested for COVID-19 by Tuesday following an outbreak at the facility last week.

"After consulting with health department officials, the remainder of the inmates at the Danville City Jail will be tested for COVID-19," Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said via email Monday afternoon. "The results of those tests will be released as soon as practical after they are known."

As for whether employees would be tested as well, Mondul said the focus is on inmates at this time. He added that he planned on having employees tested after tests for the inmates are completed.

Virginia Department of Health spokesman Robert Parker said the department is coordinating with local jail officials.

"We working with the jail as we do with all facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks," Parker said via email Monday.

A couple of staff members at the jail were positive when they were tested on their own but not since the recent jail outbreak, Mondul said Sunday.

In addition to a total of 255 inmates, the jail has about 50 to 60 employees.