'All you need to do is survive.' Danville session provides specialized training on self-defense for seniors.

With violence against senior citizens on the rise in America, Ballou Recreation Center hosted a specialized training session on self-defense Thursday.

Nonfatal assaults against men ages 60 and above increased by 75.4% between 2002 and 2016, according to statistics from the American Association of Retired Persons. Given the rapid rise, Ballou Recreation Center partnered with Triad S.A.L.T. Council — S.A.L.T. stands for Seniors And Law-enforcement Together — for the training tailored for seniors.

Triad S.A.L.T. Council is a crime-fighting partnership that conjoins the efforts of AARP, International Association of Chiefs of Police and National Sheriffs’ Association. The group's mission is to reduce senior crime victimization, educate seniors about public safety concerns specific to their demographic and recruit senior volunteers to work as law enforcement partners within communities.

Approximately 32 community members attended Thursday’s event. Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy Joseph Martin served as host, with Danville Police Department Lt. Jennifer Wyatt and her husband, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Scott Wyatt, presenting the self-defense techniques.

“It’s all about survival,” Jennifer Wyatt said, noting the goal for senior self-defense is to evade or escape an attack rather than trying to detain or neutralize the assailant.

“Don’t ever fear getting in trouble either,” her husband added in reference to possibly hurting attackers when defending oneself. “All the rules are out the window,” he continued, “all you need to do is survive.”

General safety tips

Scott Wyatt emphasized it is best to practice situational awareness at all times with the intention of preventing possible attacks before they even occur. For example, one should choose a parking spot in a well-lit area with lots of walking space away from other vehicles.

If one attends a function likely to extend beyond daylight hours, it is advisable to choose parking based on a nighttime scenario and where the lighting will be best after dark.

Foregoing a purse is best, but if one needs to carry a handbag, always remember to keep one hand empty and free. Keeping valuables in pockets is more secure than using a handbag.

If a purse must be carried, keeping it covered beneath a jacket is suggested. It is also best for senior women to avoid strapping purses across their bodies. Although for younger and stronger people, this technique may help to prevent theft; for seniors this is more likely to result in a damaging fall.

Seniors should consider keeping an alert device such as a whistle, car alarm or personal alarm on hand when in public. Keeping a cellphone available is wise as well, in case one needs to make an emergency call.

The Wyatts both caution against visiting ATMs at night for seniors. If someone approaches a vehicle while at an ATM, the advice is drive off immediately.

Never get into an attacker’s vehicle, even if an individual has to drop down to the ground to make it as difficult as possible for the attacker. Senior kidnappings typically prove to be fatal, according to Scott Wyatt.

Practicing situational awareness also means being aware of the weapons of opportunity that are available, Jennifer Wyatt explained. Car keys, walking canes, and personal alarms can all serve as those weapons of opportunity during an attack.

Additional self-defense weapons are available as well, including pepper spray and knives disguised to look like a lipstick. When using pepper spray, the seniors were advised there is typically a 10-15 second delay before the spray will neutralize the assailant.

For those considering utilizing a firearm for personal protection, the session suggested making sure to take a gun safety class and obtain the necessary certifications to carry before purchasing a gun. For women who wish to carry a gun in their purses, they were reminded they could shoot the gun through the purse without having to reveal it to the attacker.

“I highly advise that you carry a weapon,” Jennifer Wyatt said, noting it is especially necessary for women. “I do, even when I’m off-duty."

Within the home, it is best not to have a gun on one’s nightstand. Thursday's session also advised seniors a personal alarm or a car alarm remote is advisable, as the “panic button” feature will scare off most criminals.

Self-defense techniques

The Wyatts also demonstrated self-defense techniques and maneuvers seniors can use to ward off violent attacks.

When defending against an attacker who is bigger and stronger, attendees were reminded “where the head goes, the body follows.” It is easier to push or throw someone’s head than to try to attack a larger person’s body.

The eye gouge — though gruesome — is an excellent maneuver to use when one is face-to-face with an attacker, the presenters said.

Seniors also can use their palms to strike the nose of an attacker to disorient the individual and escape. The advice includes making sure to use as much force as possible, and hit the base of the nose over the nostrils.

Another useful maneuver highlighted was the double-ear slap. That was explained as using as much force as possible to hit both ears of the attacker as hard as possible with open hands. This will disorient the attacker and likely will cause an involuntary response that will give the senior an opportunity to escape.

The toe stomp is another move that can help during an attack: stomp the attacker’s toes as hard possible and forcefully push the person away. In addition to inflicting pain, this will cause the assailant to lose balance and possibly even fall.

Elbow strikes are a useful self-defense move for seniors, as the elbows are sharp and can inflict pain. Make sure to use the momentum of the entire body weight when using the elbow strike against an attacker.

Lastly, knee strikes should be delivered to the abdominal as well as the groin areas. A forceful knee strike to the outside of the thigh can cause an assailant to drop down, creating a window of opportunity for escape.

The presenters encouraged seniors to attend future events co-sponsored by Triad S.A.L.T. Council and Ballou Recreation Center. Martin invites those who wish to learn more about these presentations to contact him via email at joseph.martin@pittgov.org.

The next presentation on fire safety is set at 2 p.m. June 9 at Ballou Park Shelter No. 10. If interested, residents may call 434-799-5216 to reserve a seat.