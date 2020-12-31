Altavista man dies in Pittsylvania County crash

The driver, 65-year-old Jerry G. Mohr, of Altavista, died in the wreck that happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Wards Road, less than a mile west of Level Run Road, according to the Virginia State Police.

Mohr was heading west on Wards Road when his 2002 Mazda 626 ran off the right side of the road. Mohr overcorrected, causing the car to cross back over the road, cross the centerline and run off the left side and overturn several times, according to state police.