 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Altavista man dies in Pittsylvania County crash
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Altavista man dies in Pittsylvania County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A man died in a crash Monday in northern Pittsylvania County. 

The driver, 65-year-old Jerry G. Mohr, of Altavista, died in the wreck that happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Wards Road, less than a mile west of Level Run Road, according to the Virginia State Police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mohr was heading west on Wards Road when his 2002 Mazda 626 ran off the right side of the road. Mohr overcorrected, causing the car to cross back over the road, cross the centerline and run off the left side and overturn several times, according to state police. 

Mohr was not wearing a seat belt. He died at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert