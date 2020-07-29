Amid COVID-19 outbreak, state commissioner halts admissions at Danville's Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute

The facility offers services including diagnosis, medication management, psychological assessment, group therapy, activity therapy, family education and community meetings.

Patients are admitted to the facility by referral from one of the state's 40 locally operated community services boards in the the individual's home community through a pre- screening process, said Lauren Cunningham, spokeswoman with the department of behavioral health and developmental services.

The average length of stay for a patient at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute is 28 days, Cunningham said. There were 60 patients at the facility as of Tuesday, she said.

The Danville center has 183 employees.

Land, in her message to the General Assembly, said the department "has been working closely with the VDH to implement infection control measures to limit the continued spread of COVID-19 to contain the positive cases."