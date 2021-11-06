Amid improvement, Danville restaurants still face a hunger to find workers

Just before Rick Barker temporarily closed Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria downtown in August due to a staffing shortage, the eatery was open seven days a week.
Though he reopened it in September, hours are reduced and the restaurant is open five days a week.
"We're still working on limited days and limited hours," Barker, who owns Mucho, said.
There is still a shortage of workers, but Barker was able to benefit from closures of other restaurants in town by hiring their former employees.
"Texas Steakhouse closed permanently," he said. "We were able to get several from there."
It has been two months since enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal government expired. However, the expected wave of job applicants has not materialized, Barker said.
"There was an expectation that would put more people back in the service industry labor pool," he said. "No doubt, some have returned to work, but not at the rate we might have expected."
Nationwide, there has been an increase in hiring among employers, with 531,000 jobs added in October, The Associated Press reported Friday.
A pickup in hiring was spread across nearly every major industry, with only government employers reporting a job loss, mostly in education, according to the AP. Shipping and warehousing companies added 54,000 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues, gained 164,000. Manufacturers, despite their struggles with supply shortages, added 60,000, the most since June 2020, the AP reported.
Employers, who have been competing to hire from a smaller number of applicants, have raised wages. Average hourly pay jumped 4.9% in October compared with a year earlier, up from 4.6% the previous month, the AP reported.
In Danville, Tokyo Grill co-owner Hoi Kong said he has seen far fewer applicants than before. Following the state's minimum wage hikes, he has raised pay and given promotions to retain existing employees.
"There's definitely a lot more substantial work to do to keep employees around because there are a lot more options," Kong said Friday, adding that he implemented pay increases about six months ago.
He said he has found himself lowering his standards for what is an acceptable employee.
"Somebody is better than nobody," he said.
Still, attracting new applicants has been difficult, he said. Previously, a Faceboook ad for a position would have received 30 to 40 hits and yielded about 20 to 30 interviews. Now, a job post might prompt two or three people to apply with no job candidates showing up, Kong said.
Tokyo Grill currently has about 20 full- and part-time staff, he said.
Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September, the AP reported.
The nation remains 4.2 million jobs short of the number it had before the pandemic flattened the economy in March 2020. The effects of the virus are still discouraging some people from traveling, shopping, eating out and attending entertainment venues, the AP reported.
But one bright spot can be seen at Mucho, Barker said.
"Even though the days are limited and hours are limited, sales are robust," Barker said. "Demand remains strong."
Customers are leaving bigger tips for Mucho's servers, Barker said, adding that he also raised pay for his employees since reopening.
"Customers have some appreciation for restauranteurs and workers and what they are going through," he said. "Many are tipping very generously. In this environment, we have come to appreciate our service workers."
However, Barker's other restaurant, The Garage, which he closed temporarily last summer due to a worker shortage, still hasn't reopened. His goal is to eventually get it back up and running, along with resumption of a seven-day-a-week operation at Mucho.
"At this point, I can't say when I'll open The Garage," Barker said.
But he plans to make enhancements to the courtyard behind Mucho to increase outdoor-dining capacity.
Over at Dell'Anno's Pizza Kitchen on Main Street, general manager Ashley Ingram said the restaurant briefly had a staffing shortage in June 2020 when it had opened back up following its closure when the pandemic hit the area.
Since then, the restaurant has had no serious worker shortage, Ingram said. Whatever minor staffing issues they had were taken care of by shuffling employees' shifts back and forth, she said.
"You just work with what you have," Ingram said.
At least one business in the city has seen a decrease in customer volume since the COVID-19 pandemic affected more residents late last spring.
Poshe Salon & Spa owner Alicia Crumpton said she has seen a 20%-25% drop in business since then as more customers either became ill or had loved ones test positive, including their children. That led to appointment cancelations.
"This year, it hit this area worse," Crumpton said. "Somebody in the household had it, and they [the customer who had an appointment] couldn't come."