Amid improvement, Danville restaurants still face a hunger to find workers

Just before Rick Barker temporarily closed Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria downtown in August due to a staffing shortage, the eatery was open seven days a week.

Though he reopened it in September, hours are reduced and the restaurant is open five days a week.

"We're still working on limited days and limited hours," Barker, who owns Mucho, said.

There is still a shortage of workers, but Barker was able to benefit from closures of other restaurants in town by hiring their former employees.

"Texas Steakhouse closed permanently," he said. "We were able to get several from there."

It has been two months since enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal government expired. However, the expected wave of job applicants has not materialized, Barker said.

"There was an expectation that would put more people back in the service industry labor pool," he said. "No doubt, some have returned to work, but not at the rate we might have expected."

Nationwide, there has been an increase in hiring among employers, with 531,000 jobs added in October, The Associated Press reported Friday.