Amid power outages, bitter cold, Pittsylvania County opens warming centers

Pittsylvania County has opened four warming centers for residents dealing with power outages amid crashing temperatures as cold front roars through.

The Riceville Java Fire Department, Chatham Fire Department, Tunstall Fire Department and Cool Branch Rescue are open as warming stations, according to a Facebook post from Pittsylvania County Public Safety.

Temperatures dropped below freezing early Friday morning. Brutal winds can make it could feel as cold 9 degrees below zero, prompting the National Weather Service in Blacksburg to place Danville and Pittsylvania County under a wind chill advisory through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory is issued when strong winds mix with frigid temperatures to create "dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin," according to the weather service.

Gusty winds up to 50 mph knocked down trees and caused power outages Friday morning. Danville Utilities reported about 1,000 customers in the dark with scattered outages.