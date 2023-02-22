Danville appears on track to set a record high temperature Thursday amid a stretch of unusual winter warmth.

For Thursday, the record stands at 74 degrees.

“That is not going to be hard to beat at all," Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, told the Register & Bee on Wednesday afternoon.

Danville's forecast high for Thursday is 80.

“There’s a little concern about cloud cover and showers in the morning," Beasley said, but noted sunshine in the afternoon should help to heat up the temperatures.

“A little fly in the ointment is that we may have some clouds and rain around in the morning," He said. "But any sun in the afternoon is going to push it up into the 70s," enough to break the daily record.

The average daytime high for this time of year is about 54 degrees.

While setting a daily record is likely, it'll take a little more to mark a new point in history for the all-time monthly high of 85 degrees set Feb. 27, 1977.

A summer-like pattern is causing the warm weather the Dan River Region has enjoyed this week.

“We’ve had an extremely strong upper level ridge, kinda of like we see in the summertime often," Beasley said. "It's going to amplify."

Right now, the warm area of Florida and Georgia is something that normally is seen in July with highs in the 90s.

“We’re going to be in an unsettled weather pattern over the next week," Beasley said when asked what's in store for the weekend.

Basically, frontal boundaries will be "dangling" over the area.

Showers will return Saturday tapping into air over Canada to cool things off. However, the cooling will only bring temperature more in line with the normal for late February.

The chance for dreary weather extends into next week.

“It’s really hard to tell right now when all of those events will occur," Beasley said, "they will come and go over several few days."

This winter season has been void of snowfall for Danville. In fact, other than long-range computer models that would show possible storms a week out only to pull back, snow hasn't popped into the forecast this year.

And right now, it doesn't appear likely.

“Not in the forceable future," Beasley said. "We’ll have to see about March.”